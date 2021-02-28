Former NFL and Notre Dame Player Louis Nix III Found Dead at 29

"We send our deepest condolences and love to his family, friends and football brotherhood," Notre Dame University said in a statement

Louis Nix III, who played football for the New York Giants as well as the University of Notre Dame, has died. He was 29.

On Saturday, three days after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced that Nix was missing, police shared that they had "located" the former defensive end. Authorities did not share any additional information at the time.

The announcement came shortly after police were seen removing a vehicle, which matched a description from a missing person poster as the car Nix was last seen driving, from a Florida pond, according to CBS Sports.

Notre Dame confirmed news of Nix's death on Sunday morning.

"We are saddened by the loss of one of our own, Louis Nix III. We send our deepest condolences and love to his family, friends and football brotherhood," the university wrote in a statement. "Forever in our hearts, Big Lou."

A cause of death has yet to be announced.

Head Coach Brian Kelly also mourned Nix's death. "Louis Nix, 'Irish Chocolate,' we carry these memories until we see you again," he wrote alongside a tribute video put together by the university.

"Devastating. Rest In Peace, Big Lou. Always wanted to put a smile on everyone's face. Glad I got to share some unforgettable moments with you. You will be greatly missed," added former teammate Romeo Okwara, who currently plays for the Detroit Lions.

Nix's mother, who also confirmed her son's death, told Action News Jax that she last heard from her son on Tuesday, which she described as "out of the norm for him."

According to his mother, Nix was still recovering after being shot in December during an armed robbery. Following the shooting, Nix wrote on Twitter that "the bullet that hit me ricocheted off my sternum into my lung" and shared that he would be undergoing surgery.

Although Nix's career with Notre Dame started out slow, with the late athlete not playing a single game as a freshman, he had a breakout sophomore year.

He went on to be drafted by the Houston Texans in 2014. During his three seasons in the NFL, Nix played for a number of teams, including the Texans, the Giants and the Washington Football Team before ending his pro career with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.