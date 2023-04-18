Former NFL Defensive End Chris Smith Dead at 31: 'The Ultimate Give-Back Guy'

Smith played eight seasons in the NFL after being drafted by the Jaguars in 2014

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 12:17 PM
Former NFL Defensive End Chris Smith Dead at 31
Photo: Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Former NFL defensive end Chris Smith has died at 31, his high school football team announced.

In a tweet, West Rowan Football wrote, "Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!"

Smith's death was confirmed in an obituary by the Salisbury Post on Monday. "It's a tragic loss for his family, friends, former teammates and for Rowan County," the outlet wrote on Monday.

According to the obituary, Smith, who played eight seasons in the NFL, was "the ultimate give-back guy" and was known as a "generous donor to local schools and projects."

A cause of death has not been shared.

Former NFL Defensive End Chris Smith Dead at 31
Jason Miller/Getty

Many of Smith's NFL friends and former teammates paid tribute to the athlete on social media.

Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson wrote, "RIP Chris Smith Praying for your loved ones," in a tweet.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Arkansas media personality John Nabors called Smith "an all-time great Razorback" on Tuesday.

"Just saw the news that former Razorback DE Chris Smith passed away at the age of 31," Nabors said. "That's just devastating. That guy was an amazing player on the field & an even more amazing guy off of it."

New England Patriots linebacker Brooks Ellis remembered that Smith's "smile and personality could light up a room," when honoring his friend. "Deeply saddened to hear about Chris Smith's passing. He was not only a great leader, teammate, and monster of a player, but more so an amazing person," Ellis wrote.

Smith played for several NFL teams during his eight seasons in the league after being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Related Articles
Andrew Dodson
Kentucky High School Football Player Dies of Brain Injury After Getting Hit During Scrimmage: 'Heartbroken'
Detroit Lions linebacker Jessie Lemonier (52) returns to the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 20-16 Lions Falcons Football, Atlanta, United States - 26 Dec 2021
Former NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25, was Expecting Child with Girlfriend: 'Gone Too Soon'
Washington Redskins nose tackle Chris Baker (92) during a NFL game between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey The Giants defeated the Redskins 24-13
Former NFL Player Chris Baker, 35, Says He Almost Died of a Stroke: 'God Not Done With Me Yet'
Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) during the Super Bowl 50 Denver Broncos press conference held at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara California.
Ronnie Hillman Dead at 31: Former NFL Star Running Back Had Rare Kidney Cancer
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are both three-time All-Pro picks and each has won a Super Bowl. The big advantage: Travis is 2-0 against his older brother. The Kelce brothers face off one more time when the Philadelphia Eagles (1-2) host the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2021 Chiefs Eagles Preview Football, Kansas City, United States - 17 Sep 2017
31 Sets of Siblings Who've Competed in the NFL in the Last 10 Years
Ryan Keeler
UNLV Football Player Ryan Keeler Dead at 20: 'We Are Devastated'
J.J. Watt, Derek Watt, and T. J. Watt attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California
The Watt Brothers: Everything to Know About the NFL Family
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Fernando Llano/AP/Shutterstock (13761180a) Mexico's starting pitcher Matt Pobereyko pitches in the first inning against the Dominican Republic during a Caribbean Series semifinal baseball game in La Guaira, Venezuela Caribbean Series Baseball, La Guaira, Venezuela - 09 Feb 2023
Former New York Mets Prospect Matt Pobereyko Dead at 31: 'Great Baseball Player and an Even Better Person'
JACKSONVILLE, FL - MAY 12: Offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri #77 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes a break in between work outs during mini camp at Alltel Stadium practice facililty on May 12, 2007 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)
Former Jacksonville Jaguars Player Uche Nwaneri Found Dead at 38
Adrian Dingle Dead
Former NFL Defensive End and Clemson University Athlete Adrian Dingle Dead at 45
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin (3) leaves the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, in Foxborough, Mass. Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed Bills Hamlin Injury Football, Foxborough, United States - 01 Dec 2022
All About Bills Safety Damar Hamlin: From Pennsylvania Kid to NFL Starter
Nick and Joey Bosa
Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi
Suspensions from Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Rams Post-Game Altercation Reduced to Fines
Chris Ford, Head Coach of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on during the NBA Pacific Division basketball game against the Vancouver Grizzlies on 16th February 1999 at the Arrowhead Pond arena in Anaheim, California, United States. The Vancouver Grizzlies won the game 93 - 89. (Photo by Todd Warshaw/Getty Images)
Chris Ford, Former Boston Celtics Coach and Basketball Player, Dead at 74: 'He Made His Mark'
Denver Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman (23) during the Super Bowl 50 Denver Broncos press conference held at the Santa Clara Marriott in Santa Clara California.
Ronnie Hillman, Former Denver Broncos Star, in Hospice with Kidney Cancer