Former New York Mets Prospect Matt Pobereyko Dead at 31: 'Great Baseball Player and an Even Better Person'

The baseball player was found dead in his Illinois apartment on Friday

Ingrid Vasquez
Published on February 27, 2023
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Fernando Llano/AP/Shutterstock (13761180a) Mexico's starting pitcher Matt Pobereyko pitches in the first inning against the Dominican Republic during a Caribbean Series semifinal baseball game in La Guaira, Venezuela Caribbean Series Baseball, La Guaira, Venezuela - 09 Feb 2023
Photo: Fernando Llano/AP/Shutterstock

Matt Pobereyko, a pitcher who played under various minor-league baseball teams throughout his career, is dead. He was 31.

The baseball player had most recently participated in the 2023 Caribbean Series, representing Mexico as a player for the Algodoneros de Guasave. He was found dead in his home near Chicago on Friday by his girlfriend, his brother, Daniel Pobereyko, told NBC News.

"He just dropped, and that's all we know," he added. "We don't know. There's nothing outstanding on the autopsy. But from what I understand, he would have gotten a clean bill of health if he had a pulse."

Pobereyko's brother said his death came as a shock this his family.

"For what we know now, there's really no leads," he shared. "They saw him earlier in the week, and he seemed to be perfectly fine."

The baseball player was found "unresponsive on his kitchen floor" and "pronounced dead on the scene," Warrenville Police Chief Sam Bonilla confirmed to NBC News, adding that "there were no suspicious circumstances to report, and an autopsy conducted the following day did not reveal anything further."

The Warrenville Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

His cause of death is "pending further investigation," a spokesman for the DuPage County Coroner's Office told the outlet and projects that it will take almost eight weeks for the cause to be determined.

The DuPage County Coroner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Bobby Mcduffie/CSM/Shutterstock (12248603bn) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Matt Pobereyko (29) during an MiLB game between Biloxi Shuckers and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi MiLB Baseball Biloxi vs Pensacola, Biloxi, USA - 04 Aug 2021
Bobby Mcduffie/CSM/Shutterstock

Pobereyko began his longstanding baseball career as a student-athlete at Kentucky Wesleyan College before joining Minor League Baseball in 2016.

According to his Minor League Baseball profile, he signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks as an undrafted free agent out of college. He began his season with the Florence Freedom of the independent Frontier League.

A year later, he joined the New York Mets minor league system playing for the Columbia Fireflies and the Scottsdale Scorpions.

In 2021, according to his profile, he signed with the Miami Marlins and was assigned to Double-A Pensacola. In November of that year, he elected free agency and he began playing with Bravos de Leon. He returned to the Mexican League in 2022 and appeared with the Algodoneros de Guasave the Saraperos de Saltillo.

The Mexican Pacific ARCO League remembered him by placing a wreath on the pitcher's mound at Kuroda Park in Guasave on Sunday, allowing fans of the baseball star to pay their respects.

His former teams also shared fond memories of him through social media.

"It is with a heavy heart that we learned of the passing of former Saints pitcher ('20) Matt Pobereyko. He was an incredible teammate and fierce competitor, but an even nicer person. He will be missed by all that knew him. We send our love to his family and friends," the St. Paul Saints Baseball Club shared alongside an image of him on Twitter.

The Sioux City Explorers remembered him in their post as someone who was "a great baseball player and an even better person."

