Former New York Giants Quarterback Jared Lorenzen Dead at 38

Jared Lorenzen, a former quarterback for the New York Giants and the University of Kentucky, has died this week after battling several health problems, including an infection and kidney and heart issues. He was 38.

Lorenzen’s family made the devastating announcement on Wednesday in a statement issued to Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Jared today, July 3, 2019,” they wrote. “We appreciate all of the warm wishes and prayers, but as a family, we would request your respect and privacy.”

“We will offer arrangement information in the coming days,” the family continued. “Please keep Jared’s family and especially his children, in your thoughts and prayers.”

Here is a statement from the family of Jared Lorenzen pic.twitter.com/vTJn2gdNU5 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 3, 2019

The New York Giants — whom Lorenzen served as a backup quarterback for from 2006-2007 — and Lorenzen’s alma mater also confirmed the sad news in respective tweets on Wednesday.

“Jared was a special person, and a beloved Giant,” the NFL organization wrote alongside an action shot of the athlete. “He was an important member of our 2007 team, one that created its own destiny. Our thoughts are with Jared’s family and friends who loved and appreciated him so much, just as our organization and fans did.”

Added the Kentucky Wildcats: “We lost a great one too soon today. Our hearts are with the Lorenzen family. We love you, 22.”

Lorenzen’s tragic death comes less than a week after his family shared with Jones and Kentucky Sports Radio that he was admitted to the ICU for an infection and kidney and heart issues.

“On Friday, June 28, Jared began playing a bigger, more important game than he’s ever played before,” the statement read. “Jared had not been feeling well for a few weeks and that finally caught up with him. He was brought to the hospital and fairly quickly was admitted to the ICU.”

“He is fighting with everything he has and his immediate family is by his side,” the family added.

On July 2, his family revealed that Lorenzen remained on dialysis and was still suffering from cardiac and renal issues, but noted that he was continuing to “maintain his ground” with “effective” treatments.

“Jared is still very sick… but developing some traction and remains a fighter. The entire family thanks you for your support and prayers,” they wrote.

Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated and he died just one day later.

In his tenure, Lorenzen played four seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats before getting signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Fox News reports.

During his collegiate seasons in Lexington, the athlete held the Wildcats record for most career passing yards with 10,354, according to the outlet.

He was also on the Giants when the New York team bested the favored New England Patriots to win the 2008 Super Bowl, 17-14.

After news of his passing broke, Lorenzen’s former teammates and coaches from his college program paid tribute to him on social media.

In a statement issued by the Giants, quarterback Eli Manning remembered his former teammate for his “competitive spirit and good nature.”

“Jared was a great teammate and friend. We competed against each other in college and came to the Giants together,” the two-time Super Bowl champion wrote alongside a photo of the pair. “My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

"Jared was a great teammate and friend. We competed against each other in college and came to the Giants together. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

“I will always remember his competitive spirit and his good nature,” Manning, 38, added. “Jared has left us all way too soon.”

Though he wasn’t in the role when Lorenzen was in college, Kentucky’s current head football coach, Mark Stoops, also remembered the athlete for his talents on the field.

“We are heartbroken for Jared’s family and friends. Since I’ve been here, it has been obvious that he was one of the most popular players in school history,” he wrote. “He was a proud member of the Kentucky football family and he will be greatly missed by the Big Blue Nation.”

The college team also shared a video of Lorenzen’s highlights while he played for the Kentucky team on Twitter.

“Thanks for the memories, J Lo. #22,” they wrote.