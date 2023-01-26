Former NBA Star Matt Barnes Appears to Spit on Fiancée's Ex-Husband at NFL Game

Former Golden State Warriors star Matt Barnes appeared to spit in the face of a man later identified as his fiancée's former husband, according to TMZ Sports.

On Wednesday, the outlet published a video showing the 42-year-old retired NBA player engaged in a verbal altercation with his fiancée's ex-husband, David Patterson Jr., before the start of an NFL game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday.

Patterson, a 37-year-old former NFL defensive end, was previously married to Barnes' fiancée, model Anansa Sims. The two appeared together on the reality show, Beverly's Full House, and share three children.

The footage showed Barnes apparently spitting in Patterson's face as a group of people attempted to separate the two.

PEOPLE reached out to Barnes' representatives on Thursday morning. Patterson did not have a comment.

Barnes has since requested a temporary restraining order against the former Atlanta Falcons player, PEOPLE has confirmed.

In court documents, Barnes claimed that Patterson was the aggressor of the incident, and told police that Patterson "hunted me down and aggressively confronted me," TMZ reported.

"[Patterson] shoved me, and I was forced to push him off of me," Barnes said, according to the documents. "I did not want the altercation to physically escalate further, and out of frustration with him seeking me out and his unrelenting repeated harassment I spit in his direction in disgust."

Barnes also accused Patterson of harassing him for months, claiming he is "jealous" of his relationship with Sims.

Police told TMZ that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

In an update on Thursday, the outlet said a judge approved the restraining order.