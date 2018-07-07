Former NBA Player Tyler Honeycutt Found Dead After Shootout with Police: Reports

Former NBA and UCLA basketball player Tyler Honeycutt was found dead on the scene Friday in Southern California after a shootout with police, members of his family tell ABC-7. He was 27.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers “assigned to Van Nuys Division responded to a radio call of a Man with a Gun in the area of Riverside Drive & Tyrone Avenue” at around 5 p.m. ET.

After arriving at the scene, an officer-involved shooting occurred as “they made contact” and were “communicating” with “the suspect, a male in his 20’s.”

“The suspect fired a shot out of the residence and officers returned fire,” the LAPD said.

Neither the LAPD nor the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner Coroner would verify to PEOPLE that Honeycutt was the deceased suspect. The late athlete’s family, however, made the confirmation to ABC-7.

That network also reports that the shootout continued for several hours, during which the suspect barricaded himself in the residence.

The LAPD went on to announce that while no officers were injured, after the SWAT team entered the home, they found the man unresponsive and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Investigations from our Force Investigation Division are at scene conducting a thorough investigation and we will provide more details as they become available,” the LAPD added.

Honeycutt was drafted into the NBA in 2011 by the Sacramento Kings.

After two seasons he was traded in February to the Houston Rockets, before being released from the team the following month.

He went on to play overseas, most recently for the Russian team Khimki.