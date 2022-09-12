Former MLB Pitcher Turned Cop Anthony Varvaro Dies in Crash While Heading to 9/11 Event

A former MLB pitcher, who left baseball to pursue a career in law enforcement, died Sunday while en route to a 9/11 memorial event.

The New Jersey State Police shared the news on Twitter Sunday night that Anthony Varvaro, who was a Port Authority police officer, was killed in a motor vehicle crash. Authorities said he was on his way to report for a "a detail assignment at the World Trade Center 9/11 Ceremony."

Trooper Brandi Slota, a spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police, told PEOPLE that the accident happened in Jersey City around 4:25 a.m. when his vehicle was struck.

Slota said Varvaro, 37, was traveling east when a vehicle traveling west struck the former baseball player in a head-on collision causing Varvaro's vehicle to hit the concrete barrier.

The driver in the other vehicle, identified by police as 30-year-old Henry A. Plazas, was also killed.

Officials are still investigating the crash, the agency told PEOPLE.

Anthony Varvaro. NJ State Police/Twitter

Prior to his departure from baseball in 2016, Varvaro had played for the Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Boston Red Sox between 2010-2015.

In 2016 he played for Boston's top minor league affiliate team following an elbow injury that required surgery before retiring, the Associated Press reported.

The Atlanta Braves released a statement on Twitter Sunday sharing their condolences for their former player.

"We are deeply saddened on the passing of former Braves pitcher Anthony Varvaro," the statement read. "Anthony, 37, played parts of six seasons in the majors, including four with Atlanta."

The statement went on to reveal that Varvaro had "voluntarily retired" from the sport to become a Port Authority police officer.

A tweet from the Boston Red Sox also mourned the loss of the late athlete. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Red Sox pitcher Anthony Varvaro," read the message.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy shared the news of Varvaro's death saying that he was an Academy Instructor for the Port Authority, as well as a husband and father of four.