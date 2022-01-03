Former MLB Pitcher Jim Corsi, 60, Announces Terminal Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'm at Peace'

Jim Corsi, the former Boston Red Sox reliever, said he regretted not getting a colonoscopy when he was younger

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi has Stage IV liver and colon cancer, he told WBZTV in an interview that aired Monday.

The 60-year-old Saint Leo University alum told the news station he doesn't have long to live and has accepted the circumstances.

"I'm at peace. I know if I die, I'm going to a better place," he told the news station. "That's the No. 1 thing. I feel sorry for everybody I'll leave behind."

Corsi — who also played for the Oakland Athletics, Houston Astros, Florida Marlins, and Baltimore Orioles — said he regretted not undergoing a colonoscopy years ago that may have helped him avoid the cancer's spread.

"I made a mistake when I was younger. Not getting a colonoscopy. Should have done it," Corsi, joined by his daughters, Julianne and Jenna, told WBZTV. "If you're out there, don't wait. Don't be stupid. I was a professional athlete."

"I thought I was invincible, you know what I mean, strong. And you're not," he said. "Cancer is not prejudiced to anybody."

Reporter Chad Finn of the Boston Globe said Corsi filmed much of his interview with WBZTV in November, and the news station aired it this week so Corsi and his family could see it.

Corsi's former teammate and friend Dennis Eckersley joined him over a FaceTime call to give him words of encouragement.

"Everybody's here for you. It's all I've been thinking about, is you," he told Corsi during the call, filmed by WBZTV. "You have the most wonderful family in the world. You've been gifted with that family. We're all here for you. And we love you. We love you."