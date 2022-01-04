In his final interview, Jim Corsi said he was "at peace" with dying amid his battle with Stage IV liver and colon cancer

Former MLB Pitcher Jim Corsi Dead at 60 After Revealing Liver and Colon Cancer: 'Lost a Great One'

Jim Corsi, a former pitcher who played more than a decade in the MLB, died on Monday night following a battle with terminal cancer.

The 60-year-old's death was announced by WBZTV reporter Steve Burton, whose emotional, final interview with Corsi aired Monday morning.

"Former Red Sox pitcher Jim Corsi passed away from cancer peacefully overnight with his family by his side," Burton wrote in a tweet, which was accompanied by an edited picture of Corsi throwing a pitch to his daughter.

"Way to finish strong Jim," he added. "Rest in peace my friend. We love you."

The Red Sox also confirmed Corsi's death in a statement posted on the team's website.

"Jim's heart was so big and full of love that his legacy goes far beyond his playing career and World Series Championship," Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said. "The affection he showed his family, this region, and every fan he encountered was incomparable. For me and so many others, he was the embodiment of that childhood dream to someday play for the hometown team."

"We were lucky to have had him as part of our Red Sox family, and extend our deepest condolences to his children, and all who knew and loved him," Kennedy continued. "We lost a great one today."

In his segment with WBZTV, Corsi — born Sept. 9, 1961, in Massachusetts — said he was "at peace" with the prognosis of his Stage IV liver and colon cancer.

"I know if I die, I'm going to a better place," he told the news station. "That's the No. 1 thing. I feel sorry for everybody I'll leave behind."

Corsi — who played for the Oakland Athletics, Houston Astros, Red Sox, Florida Marlins, and Baltimore Orioles — said he regretted not undergoing a colonoscopy years ago that may have helped him avoid the cancer's spread.

"I made a mistake when I was younger. Not getting a colonoscopy. Should have done it," Corsi, joined by his daughters, Julianne and Jenna, told WBZTV. "If you're out there, don't wait. Don't be stupid. I was a professional athlete."

Before his death, Corsi was able to watch his daughter Julianne's wedding in October 2020.

In a clip from the wedding aired by WBZTV, Corsi spoke to friends and family about wanting to share more moments with them.