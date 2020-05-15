Former MLB All-Star and General Manager Bob Watson Dies at 74

Bob Watson was the first black general manager to win a World Series, with the New York Yankees in 1996

Bob Watson, a former Major League Baseball All-Star who was the first black general manager to win a World Series, died Thursday after a long battle with kidney disease, his son said. He was 74.

“Today my dad and hero Bob Watson has passed away after a long fight with kidney disease,” his son Keith confirmed on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After making his Major League debut in 1966, Watson played most of his 19 seasons with the Houston Astros, who called him “one of the finest players in franchise history” in a statement.

Nicknamed “The Bull,” Watson was a two-time All-Star, in 1973 and 1975, and hit over .300 four times. He also holds two unique distinctions in baseball: he scored the MLB’s one millionth run in 1975, and four years later, he was the first player in history to hit for the cycle in both the American and National Leagues.

Image zoom Bob Watson

“He was an All-Star on the field and a true pioneer off of it, admired and respected by everyone he played with or worked alongside,” the Astros’ statement read. “Bob will be missed, but not forgotten.”

After short stints with the Red Sox, Yankees and Braves, Watson retired as a player in 1984, and briefly worked as a hitting coach before the Astros hired him back as assistant general manager in 1988.

He went on to become the team’s general manager after the 1993 season, making him just the second black person to hold the position in MLB history.

When the New York Yankees won the World Series with him at the helm in 1996, he became the first black general manager to win a championship.

Watson went on to serve as MLB’s Vice President of Rules and On-Field Operations for several years, and worked as Chairman of the Selection Committee for USA Baseball.

RELATED VIDEO: U.S. Olympic Bobsledder Pavle Jovanovic Dies by Suicide at 43

Baseball Commissioner Robert Manfred, Jr. credited Watson in a statement with playing a “pivotal role in USA Baseball’s success internationally, including its Olympic Gold Medal in the 2000 Sydney Games.”

“Bob Watson was a highly accomplished figure in our National Pastime and a deeply respected colleague for those of us at Major League Baseball,” Manfred said. “I will always remember the outstanding example that Bob set for others, his years of model service to the Baseball Assistance Team and the courage with which he met his health challenges in recent years.”

Watson was elected to the Houston Astros Hall of Fame in January, and in March, the team held a special ceremony to dedicate to him the Bob Watson Education Center at the Astros Youth Academy in Houston, where he frequently visited to speak with children and teens.

The athlete overcame a bout with prostate cancer in 1994, and went on to become an advocate for awareness and early detection, the Associated Press reported.