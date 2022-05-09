Former NBA Basketball Player Adreian Payne Killed in Shooting at 31
Former NBA player and Michigan State star Adreian Payne was shot and killed in Florida on Monday morning, police have confirmed. He was 31 years old.
In a statement provided to PEOPLE, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Egret Shores Drive at 1:37 a.m. local time on May 9. Payne was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The Orange County Sheriff's office confirmed in a statement that the shooting suspect was identified as Lawrence Dority. The suspect, 29, remained at the scene and was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder.
Dority is being held at Orange County Jail, according to online arrest records. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.
Payne played for Michigan State before being selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the 15th overall pick in the NBA's 2014 draft, according to Yahoo! Sports.
Payne also played in the NBA for the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Orlando Magic before signing with the Greek club Panathinaikos in 2018.
The Magic reacted to the news, telling the Orlando Sentinel in a statement, "Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family during this difficult time."
Payne's friend and fellow NBA player Jared Sullinger Sr. was also among those to respond publicly to the news on Twitter early Monday morning.
Wrote Sullinger Sr., "Hate the news i received this morning.... Rest Easy to my brother/Teammate."
Echoed Juwan Staten Sr., "RIP to my brother @Adreian_Payne man. This one gone hurt for a while! Almost 20 years of friendship 😢."