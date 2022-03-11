Former MLB Pitcher Odalis Pérez Dead at 44 in Apparent At-Home Accident: 'A Really Good Guy'
Odalis Pérez, a former pitcher who played a decade in the MLB, died on Thursday in his native Dominican Republic.
Pérez's lawyer, Walin Batista, told ESPN that the 44-year-old appeared to have fallen from a ladder at his home, where he was alone.
"Around 7 p.m., his brother Cristian Perez arrived at the house and found Odalis lying in the patio," Batista told the outlet. "We don't know yet the cause of his death, but everything seems to indicate Odalis slipped down a ladder."
"This is a tragedy," Batista added.
Pérez joined the Atlanta Braves as a rookie in 1998 and went on to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kansas City Royals, and Washington Nationals, before playing his final MLB game in 2008.
He earned an All-Star nod in 2002 during his time with the Dodgers, ESPN reported.
"The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing of former pitcher and 2002 All-Star Odalis Pérez," the team wrote in a tribute posted to Twitter on Thursday night.
"Our thoughts are with his family and friends," they added.
Pérez also had the distinction of being the starting pitcher for the Nationals during their first game at the newly-opened Nationals Park in 2008.
"Odalis Pérez was our starting pitcher at our 1st game in Nats Park history," the Nationals wrote of Pérez in a tweet. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace."
According to KCBS, Pérez was also the first MLB player in history to earn a playoff victory before winning a regular-season game.
"This is terrible," a fan wrote on social media of Pérez. "I watched this man sign for kids over and over every time I went to a Dodgers game."
"Just a gentleman. Really good guy," they added. "Sad. Way too young."