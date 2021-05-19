Jeremy Lin Shares Emotional Note After Not Making NBA Team: 'Dream Big Dreams, Risk Big Heartache'

At the height of his career, Jeremy Lin captivated the NBA world as a rising star on the New York Knicks, a period of time known as "Linsanity"

Jeremy Lin is preparing for whatever's next.

The athlete, who played for a number of NBA teams including the New York Knicks and the Toronto Raptors, posted a heartfelt message to Instagram on Tuesday that hinted at the end of his professional basketball career.

Lin most recently spent time in the G League with the Santa Cruz Warriors, hoping he would get called up to one of the NBA's 30 teams. But with the 2020-2021 regular season over this month, the moment never happened.

"May 16th. In my mind was an imaginary circle around this date for an NBA callup," Lin wrote in his post. "The final deadline. After a year in the [Chinese Basketball Association] where I overcame mental barriers from my past, I KNEW I was still an NBA player."

"Teams all asked if I still had the hunger, health and skill to hang in the NBA," he continued. "They wanted to see me hoop in person. So I gave up a season overseas to go down to the G League - a move few vets dare make. I've always known I need to jump through extra hoops to prove I belong so this was par for the course."

Lin said he was proud of his time in the G League, having achieved career highs "across the board." But the 32-year-old became frustrated as time passed and his opportunity never came.

"For months, I saw others get contracts, chances, opportunities. I told myself I just need ONE 10-day contract, one chance to get back on the floor and I would blow it out the water," he explained. "After all that's how my entire career started - off one chance to prove myself."

"For reasons I'll never fully know, that chance never materialized," Lin said. "But I proved I'm better than ever and an NBA player. And like I've said before ... dream big dreams, risk big heartache."

Most fans will remember when Lin took the NBA by storm in 2011 and 2012 as a player on the Knicks. Lin, who was expected to be competing for a backup spot, suddenly became one of the team's star players, alongside Carmelo Anthony. The era became known as "Linsanity."

After he joined the Houston Rockets before the start of the 2012-2013 season, Lin began a years-long journey that saw him join a half-dozen other teams. In 2019, he became the first Asian American to win an NBA championship when the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

"To the next generation of Asian American ballers – man, I so wish I could have done more on the NBA court to break more barriers – esp now – but you guys got next," he said in his post, implying that he'll retire. "When you get your shot, do NOT hesitate. Don't worry whether anyone else thinks you belong. The world never will. If there's any chance to doubt, they will. But when you get your foot in the door, KICK THAT DOOR DOWN and then ring others up with you."