Former Knicks Player Louis Orr Dead at 64: 'A Wonderful Man Taken from Us All Too Soon'

Former New York Knicks player Louis Orr has passed away at age 64 from cancer, his family shared.

Orr, who also coached at Seton Hall, died on Thursday, according to a statement from his family.

"On 12/15/2022, Louis Orr was called home to be with the Lord as his battle with cancer has come to an end," the statement read. "He was a dearly loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be forever missed!"

Prior to the statement from Orr's family, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the news.

"The college basketball world mourns the loss of Louis Orr," Rothstein wrote on Twitter. He described Orr as "a wonderful man who was taken from us all too soon."

In addition to playing for the Knicks and coaching at Seton Hall, Orr played at Syracuse and spent time as head coach for Siena, Bowling Green and most recently at Georgetown under Patrick Ewing, according to Rothstein.

Louis Orr. Steven Ryan/Getty

Georgetown and Ewing released a statement honoring Orr's legacy on Friday. "The Georgetown University athletics department mourns the loss of Louis Orr, a staff member with the Georgetown men's basketball program since 2017."

Ewing said he "lost a great friend" and "someone who has been in my life since I was 22 years old," in his own statement on Friday. "We developed a friendship and a brotherhood," Ewing continued. "He was always someone I could talk to — we would talk about life, we would talk about basketball, we would talk about family. He will be truly missed and he will forever be part of this Hoya program."

His accolades include four appearances at the NCAA tournament and a legendary run playing for Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. Syracuse's Men's Basketball team mourned the loss of their former star in a tweet on Friday.

"We mourn the loss of an Orange legend — a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr's memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters."

Before his coaching career, Orr played eight seasons in the NBA, averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Orr is survived by his wife Yvette and their two children, Monica and Chauncey. The beloved coach was also a grandfather to two boys, Isaiah and Nasir.