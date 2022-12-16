Former Knicks Player Louis Orr Dead at 64: 'A Wonderful Man Taken from Us All Too Soon'

Orr, who also coached for Seton Hall, died Thursday, his family confirmed in a statement

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 05:23 PM
Louis Orr
Louis Orr. Photo: Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty

Former New York Knicks player Louis Orr has passed away at age 64 from cancer, his family shared.

Orr, who also coached at Seton Hall, died on Thursday, according to a statement from his family.

"On 12/15/2022, Louis Orr was called home to be with the Lord as his battle with cancer has come to an end," the statement read. "He was a dearly loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be forever missed!"

Prior to the statement from Orr's family, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the news.

"The college basketball world mourns the loss of Louis Orr," Rothstein wrote on Twitter. He described Orr as "a wonderful man who was taken from us all too soon."

In addition to playing for the Knicks and coaching at Seton Hall, Orr played at Syracuse and spent time as head coach for Siena, Bowling Green and most recently at Georgetown under Patrick Ewing, according to Rothstein.

Louis Orr
Louis Orr. Steven Ryan/Getty

Georgetown and Ewing released a statement honoring Orr's legacy on Friday. "The Georgetown University athletics department mourns the loss of Louis Orr, a staff member with the Georgetown men's basketball program since 2017."

Ewing said he "lost a great friend" and "someone who has been in my life since I was 22 years old," in his own statement on Friday. "We developed a friendship and a brotherhood," Ewing continued. "He was always someone I could talk to — we would talk about life, we would talk about basketball, we would talk about family. He will be truly missed and he will forever be part of this Hoya program."

His accolades include four appearances at the NCAA tournament and a legendary run playing for Syracuse from 1976 to 1980. Syracuse's Men's Basketball team mourned the loss of their former star in a tweet on Friday.

"We mourn the loss of an Orange legend — a player, a coach, and most importantly a great person who made everyone around him better. Louis Orr's memory will live in our hearts forever, and especially whenever we look up and see his No. 55 in the Dome rafters."

Before his coaching career, Orr played eight seasons in the NBA, averaging 9.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Orr is survived by his wife Yvette and their two children, Monica and Chauncey. The beloved coach was also a grandfather to two boys, Isaiah and Nasir.

Related Articles
Tiffany Jackson-Jones #33 of the Los Angeles Sparks during practice at Williams Arena during the WNBA Finals on October 3, 2017 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Texas Longhorns Basketball Legend Tiffany Jackson Dead at 37 from Breast Cancer: 'She Was Beloved'
Adrian Dingle Dead
Former NFL Defensive End and Clemson University Athlete Adrian Dingle Dead at 45
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 9: Dikembe Mutombo #55 of the Atlanta Hawks against the Indiana Pacers on April 9, 1998 at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images) ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 7: Dikembe Mutombo #55 of the Atlanta Hawks waves his finger against the New York Knicks on April 7, 1998 at The Omni in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA's Dikembe Mutombo Is in 'Great Spirits' While Undergoing Treatment for Brain Tumor, League Says
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Jalen Hill #24 of the UCLA Bruins while playing Stanford Cardinal at Pauley Pavilion on January 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Former UCLA Basketball Player Jalen Hill Dead at 22 After Going Missing in Costa Rica
MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: UW-Whitewater head coach Pat Miller and Derek Gray #4 look on in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the exhibition game at Kohl Center on October 29, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
UW-Whitewater Basketball Star Derek Gray Dead at 20, Coach Remembers Him in Touching Tribute
South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina Defeats UConn to Win 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Championship
Defensive back Rashard Anderson #46 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on August 10, 2000 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Former Panthers and Jackson State Cornerback Rashard Anderson Dead at 45: 'Devastated'
Bill Russell
NBA and Civil Rights Icon Bill Russell Dead at 88: 'Our Beloved No. 6'
Sam Jones
Legendary Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Sam Jones Dead at 88
Bill Russell #6 of the Boston Celtics
NBA to Retire Bill Russell's No. 6 Jersey Throughout the League After the Celtics Legend's Death
Gerald Williams
New York Yankees Outfielder Gerald Williams Dead at 55, Derek Jeter Pays Tribute: 'One of My Best Friends'
Sam Bruce
Former Miami Hurricanes Player Sam Bruce Died of Heart Attack at Age 24, Says Medical Examiner
Steve Madden tribute super bowl
John Madden Honored at 2022 Super Bowl After His Death, His Family Takes the Field
Mike Bossy
Mike Bossy, Former New York Islanders Star and Hall of Famer, Dead at 65
john madden
John Madden Honored Across the NFL on First Sunday After His Death: 'Legacy Will Live Forever'