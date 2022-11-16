Former Kentucky Player Isaac Humphries Comes Out as Gay in Emotional Video: 'I Just Want to Be Myself'

"That's my goal behind this: make sure people know you can be whatever you want, no matter who you are or what you do," said Humphries, who now plays for an Australian basketball team

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Published on November 16, 2022 05:02 PM
Former Kentucky Player Isaac Humphries Comes Out as Gay in Emotional Video
Photo: Kelly Defina/Getty

Former Kentucky basketball player and current Melbourne United center Isaac Humphries sat down for an emotional conversation with his teammates to announce he is gay.

Humphries, 24, shared footage from the discussion on his social media on Tuesday, where he began by saying it would be one of the "hardest conversations" he ever had in his life.

"A few years ago I fell into a very dark place, a very lonely place and I couldn't be who I am. I attempted to take my life," Humphries, who briefly played for the NBA's Atlanta Hawks during the 2018-19 season, told his Australian teammates. "The main reason behind me becoming so low and being in that point is because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

"I hated it about myself," he continued. "I was disgusted at myself. I thought that I could not be that person within our environment, within a basketball environment."

Humphries explained that he felt compelled to come out to his team about his sexuality to show other people in the LGBTQ community that they, too, can be welcomed.

"It wasn't until I was in a community that is full of pride and happiness and joy, and it was a big wake-up call for me," Humphries said. "I decided that if I'm going to join a team, that I'm going to come out publicly and just make sure that people know that you can live and you don't have to hide just because you're an athlete."

"That's my goal behind this: make sure people know you can be whatever you want, no matter who you are or what you do," he added. "You can be 'Big Ice' and be gay, and you can still be a great basketball player and be gay. You can do whatever you want. It has nothing to do with your sexuality, or who you are, or who you're meant to be, or who you're expected to be. I just want to be myself. I discovered this is my purpose in life, and I'm gonna give it my best go."

According to CNN, Humphries is now the only active professional basketball player in the world to come out as gay.

In 2013, Jason Collins became the first active professional basketball player to announce he is gay. He retired a year later, after 13 seasons in the NBA.

RELATED VIDEO: 'SNL' Star Bowen Yang on Asian Representation, Breaking Barriers with Gay Rom-Com 'Fire Island'

On Tuesday, the NBA released a statement in support of Humphries following his announcement.

"We are proud and grateful to Isaac for sharing his story," the association said in a message to social media. "We know the real impact his honesty and courage will have on many others. Isaac has our unwavering respect and support."

