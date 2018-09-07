NFL Network's Rich Eisen and Wife Suzy Shuster's Sports Podcast is 'A Dream Come True'

Rich Eisen and Suzy Shuster sit in an upscale restaurant in West Hollywood, looking over the menu and chatting about the day’s events. Married for 15 years, they have the breezy camaraderie that only comes from knowing each other for decades — and they can hardly contain their excitement as they talk to PEOPLE about their latest venture: a podcast called Eyes on Sports with Suzy Shuster and Rich Eisen.

But Eisen, 49, is quick to point out that this isn’t just any sports podcast.

“We talk about it all,” he tells PEOPLE. “Our kids, sports, news of the day, pop culture. We have special guests; sometimes they’re athletes, other times, they’re Hollywood celebrities.”

Case in point: lsat January they had Mark Wahlberg on the show — and he dropped the bombshell that he didn’t really care if the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. (For the Boston-born Wahlberg, it was the closest thing to sacrilege possible.)

“We aren’t under a time constraint,” says Shuster. “So we can just talk to these people, who are our friends. It’s not a 2-minute segment. They can talk for a long time, and we don’t have an agenda. And before they know it, they get comfortable and they say things that they might not normally say.”

“You have time to let things happen organically,” she says. “There’s no nervous PR person sitting there controlling what they say, because the celebrity is just chatting with friends.”

Eisen, 49, is best known for his long career at ESPN and the NFL Network. Suzy worked both behind the scenes as a producer and in front of the camera as a sideline reporter. “We were friends first,” Eisen says. “And then it just clicked.”

“Well, I was one of three women working close to him,” Shuster jokes, “so there weren’t a lot of options.”

The couple married in 2003, and have three children — all of whom are regular topics of conversation on their podcast. “There’s a balance,” says Shuster. “How much can we really say about them? How do we protect their privacy? We don’t want to tell everything, but our listeners are interested in our life and our kids, so we do talk about them.”

While the couple acknowledges that there have been some disagreements about the content of the show, they say that they’re usually on the same page. “We generally agree,” says Eisen, “and everything is open for negotiation. We both talk for a living, and I think we’re really good at communication. That’s what makes it a success.”

“Is it hard to work with a spouse? Yes,” says Shuster. “But you have to work with somebody, and I know 100% that Rich is on my side and we work in each other’s best interest. We have the same agenda.”

So how does the couple choose their guests? “We can go through our respective Rolodexes and call our friends,” says Eisen. “She can Facetime Shaq; I can reach out to my poker buddies and have them on. It just works.”

For now, Eisen and Shuster are focused on their podcast — but they are constantly involved in other ventures. Shuster recently signed on as the host of The Official Lakers Podcast.

“Our life together is really, really good,” Eisen tells PEOPLE. “It’s a dream come true. We do what we love, and we get to do it together. What can get better than that?”