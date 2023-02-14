Former Eagles Captain Chris Maragos Wins $43.5M in 'Medical Negligence' Lawsuit Against Doctors

"We had the truth on our side and the jury saw it," Maragos, who argued that negligence during surgery led to a career-ending injury, told The Philadelphia Inquirer after the verdict

Published on February 14, 2023
Former Philadelphia Eagles captain Chris Maragos was awarded $43.5 million on Monday after he successfully sued the medical team who had operated on his injured knee.

Maragos, 36, sued Dr. James Bradley and Rothman Orthopaedics Institute for "medical negligence" after the former NFL athlete suffered a career-ending injury, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The lawsuit alleged that Bradley and the Institute ignored prior damage to Maragos' meniscus while surgically repairing and rehabbing a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the outlet reported.

Maragos' attorneys argued that the error lead to a premature end to his professional career and caused ongoing knee issues, per the Inquirer. He last played on Oct. 19, 2017, when he suffered the knee injury in a game against the Carolina Panthers.

According to the newspaper, jurors deliberated for less than three hours before finding the defendants liable for negligence. Bradley was ordered to pay close to $29.2 million to Maragos and Rothman Institute was ordered to pay him approximately $14.3 million.

Maragos' trial included testimonies from former Eagles players Trey Burton, Jordan Hicks and Nick Foles.

Chris Maragos Philadelphia Eagles free safety Chris Maragos catches a pass at the NFL football team's practice facility, in Philadelphia Eagles Football
Matt Rourke/AP/Shutterstock

After the verdict, Maragos hugged his wife Sarah, according to the Inquirer, and one juror thanked the former Eagle for "fighting the man."

Speaking to the outlet after the trial, Maragos said, "We're really grateful and thankful for the outcome. We had the truth on our side and the jury saw it."

Chris Maragos #42 of the Philadelphia Eagles stretches prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Maragos' attorney Dion G. Rassias said, "This case and this jury may have changed the course of history by now forcing these team doctors and trainers to stop worrying about when a player might return to play and start thinking about the next 50 years of a player's life."

Bradley previously worked with the Pittsburgh Steelers as the team's surgeon, and the Institute's doctors currently manage the Philadelphia Eagles' orthopedic care.

