Andrew Toles was found sleeping behind the FedEx building and refused to leave, authorities said

Former Dodgers Outfielder, Now Homeless, Arrested for Sleeping Behind Florida Airport

A former Los Angeles Dodgers player was arrested this week after police found him sleeping behind a Florida airport and he refused to leave the property, authorities said.

Andrew Alvin Toles, 28, was found late Monday night sleeping behind a FedEx at Key West International Airport and was charged with one count of trespassing, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

Deputies told the Miami Herald that they found Toles with only a black book bag and arrested him after giving him several chances to leave the area without consequence. The arrest report indicated that Toles was homeless at the time of the arrest, listing his current address as "streets of Key West."

The former outfielder was taken into custody at the Stock Island Detention Center, where he remained as of Friday, and was held on a $500 bail, the Herald reported.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Toles is scheduled to appear in court on July 2 before County Judge Peary Fowler.

According to Fox Sports, Toles played for the Dodgers between 2016 and 2018 and failed to report to spring training in 2019 and did not play that year.

A representative from the Los Angeles Dodgers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Toles was then placed on the restricted list, where his name is still recorded.