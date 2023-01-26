Former NFL Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25, was Expecting Child with Girlfriend: 'Gone Too Soon'

Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker who was first signed by the Los Angeles Chargers, has died at age 25, the team announced.

"Gone too soon," the Chargers' said on their Twitter account Thursday. "Our hearts are with Jessie's family, friends and loved ones."

Lemonier was selected by the Chargers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, per ESPN. He played in six games before joining the Detroit Lions in the 2021 season.

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier," a statement published by the Lions said. "Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time," they added.

Per ESPN, Lemonier appeared in seven games with the Lions in 2021 and finished with 15 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Neither team shared Lemonier's cause of death.

Liberty University, where Lemonier played college football, paid tribute to him with a post on social media.

"The Liberty Athletics family is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of former Flames football great Jessie Lemonier," the university said. "Jessie was loved by Flames Nation for being a fierce competitor on the gridiron and cherished by his coaches and teammates in the locker room."

"Liberty Athletics will continue to keep his family and friends in our prayers that God may bring peace and comfort to them during the difficult days ahead," they continued.

While speaking to ESPN, Lemonier's agent said the athlete was expecting a child with his girlfriend.

Lemonier signed with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022 and was released before the start of the season.

In November, he was drafted by the XFL's Arlington Renegades and later signed with the USFL's Houston Gamblers. The team later traded him to the Birmingham Stallions, ESPN said.