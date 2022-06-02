Former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber III Dead at 38
The football community is mourning the loss of former Dallas Cowboys running back, Marion Barber III, who was found dead in his home in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday. He was 38.
Frisco police said officers were asked to conduct a welfare check at an apartment believed to be rented by Barber, according to ESPN and The Dallas Morning News.
"Frisco Police along with the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating an unattended death at the location," spokesperson Joshua Lovell told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The cause and manner of Barber's death has not yet been released.
PEOPLE's request for comment from the Frisco Police Department was not immediately returned.
PEOPLE has also reached out to the Collin County Medical Examiner's Office.
The Cowboys confirmed Barber's passing in a statement posted to Twitter, writing, "Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates. Our hearts go out to Marion's family and friends during this difficult time."
The NFL also paid tribute to Barber in a statement posted to Twitter, writing, "The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."
Barber was drafted by Dallas in 2005 in the fourth round, according to ESPN.
He played for the organization for six seasons spanning from 2005-2010, and played his last professional season with the Chicago Bears in 2011.
Barber notched a career total of 99 games played, completing 300 first downs and scoring 53 touchdowns.