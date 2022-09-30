Former Dallas Cowboys Player Gavin Escobar Dead After California Rock-Climbing Accident

Escobar, who played five seasons in the NFL, recently became a firefighter with the Long Beach Fire Department

By
Published on September 30, 2022 08:11 AM
Gavin Escobar of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team
Photo: AP/Shutterstock

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has died in a California rock-climbing accident.

The ex-NFL player-turned firefighter, 31, was one of two climbers found by first responders at Tahquitz Rock near Idyllwild in the San Bernardino National Forest on Wednesday, authorities said on Twitter.

"Rescuers made access to the location of the victims," the Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department added in a follow-up tweet which stated that Escobar and 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh had both "perished at the scene."

Escobar played five years in the NFL — four with the Cowboys after being drafted 47th in the second round — and one with the Baltimore Ravens, from 2013-2018.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar #89 after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Filed during an NFL game in Seattle on Cowboys Seahawks Football
David Seelig/AP/Shutterstock

He also took to the field at San Diego State University, where he was a two-time first-team all-Mountain West Conference player, and honored as a scholar-athlete, according to his high school alma mater.

Escobar's former teams, the Cowboys and the Aztecs, posted tributes on social media Thursday night.

"Forever in our hearts," the Cowboys tweeted alongside an image of Escbobar wearing the number 89 shirt. San Diego State Football added, "We love you, Gavin."

After retiring from pro football Escobar joined the Long Beach Fire Department in February of this year, the agency said, confirming his death on Facebook.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the off-duty death of Long Beach Firefighter Gavin Escobar," the post began.

"Hired on February 5, 2022, Firefighter Escobar was assigned to Fire Station 3 on B-shift. Prior to being a Long Beach Firefighter, Gavin Escobar played professional football for the #NFL where he spent most of his time with the #DallasCowboys."

Escobar leaves behind his wife, Sarah, and two young daughters, Josey and Charlotte, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

