American Basketball Player Maurice Creek Says He's Now Traveling to Ukraine Border: 'Glory to God'

The American athlete was playing for the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Maurice "Mo" Creek, a former college basketball player at Indiana University Bloomington and George Washington University, is making his way out of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion into the country.

On Monday, the American athlete, 31, shared an update on social media that he was traveling out of the war-torn region after getting stranded in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, while playing for Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague.

Creek retweeted Chris Kubecka's post which stated, "@Mo_Creek just called, sounded like he was in a car because he's in a car on the way to the border leaving #Ukraine! Mikhail arranged a driver by some miracle. If I had anymore tears left, I'd be crying with joy right now. A rare glimmer of hope during a war" and added his own message, writing, "GLORY TO GOD."

The athlete posted about his situation on Twitter on Sunday, writing "NEVER FELT SO HOPELESS IN MY LIFE" before attempting to exit the country.

The basketball player had initially planned to leave Ukraine on Saturday but was delayed due to air raid sirens sounding in the area, according to a tweet.

"Every day I'm on the phone with my agent, trying to get out of here as soon as possible," Creek told Fox News on Sunday. "Hopefully, I can get to one of these borders and get out of here."

"I've been hearing the bombs at night, the shooting at night, and it's terrifying for me to hear that," he added. "My family is on the phone, worried sick. My coaching staff with me right now is worried sick. I'm worried. It's just bad right now."

In an interview with BasketballNews.com on Sunday, Creek revealed that he was staying in a bomb shelter in the basement of his apartment complex.

"I've been going back and forth between my apartment and the bomb shelter that they put me in to be safe, because the war is going on around our area," he shared. "So we just have to be as safe as possible, keep our heads held low."

Creek also claimed since signing with MBC Mykolaiv, a Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague team, in January, he has not been fully paid. He said that the team did not take the threat of the Russian invasion seriously and instead thought he was trying to get out of his contract rather than flee a possible war zone. During the interview, Creek alleged that the team has been withholding his official letter of clearance.

Mike Longergan, one of Creek's former coaches at George Washington University, showed his support for Creek on social media on Saturday, sharing, "We are praying for you Mo. Keep the faith."

Former Indiana coach Tom Crean also shared wishes for Creek. "The safe haven of a gym cannot protect him right now," he told TheHoosier.com. "I am praying for his ability to be able to be safe and get out of harm's way."

The situation in Ukraine continues to rapidly unfold.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine last week, according to the Ukraine government. The attack is still evolving, but explosions and airstrikes have been reported. The invasion has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of citizens, with at least 150,000 Ukrainians fleeing the country for safety, according to the Associated Press.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression toward Ukraine has been widely condemned by the international community, resulting in economic sanctions and NATO troops massing in the region.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the interest of so-called "peacekeeping."

Last week, President Joe Biden said he stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine during a speech condemning Putin's actions.

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces."