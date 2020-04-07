Former Buccaneers Quarterback Jameis Winston Has Home Wedding Ceremony While in Isolation

Image zoom Michael Reaves/Getty Images

During a turbulent and unpredictable offseason, NFL quarterback Jameis Winston managed to hold a quiet wedding ceremony at his home last month.

The 26-year-old — who became a free agent after his former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signed quarterback Tom Brady — married longtime girlfriend Breion Allen in a private ceremony on March 27, Allen confirmed in an Instagram post on Monday.

Allen explained that the couple’s original wedding had been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The disruption left her in a “funk,” Allen said, and that’s when Winston decided to go through with the wedding by organizing a ceremony at their home in Odessa, Florida, to abide by social distancing regulations.

“A week when nothing was going as planned,” Allen said in her Instagram post. “Our initial wedding had just been postponed and I was in a funk.”

“But [Winston] came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home,” she continued. “And it seemed it was meant to be this way all along.”

According to CBS Sports, the couple got engaged in 2018 and have a young son, Antonor Malachi Winston.

A picture from the ceremony shows the couple standing in a pool with an officiant a few feet away. Both Winston and Allen are surrounded by red and white rose petals.

Last year, Winston set a unique record — he became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. The Buccaneers finished with a 7-9 record.

The team did not resign Winston this offseason and instead brought aboard 42-year-old Brady, who is now with a team other than the New England Patriots for the first time in his career.

“It’s been a great 5 seasons as a Buccaneer,” Winston tweeted on March 21. “All love and respect, I love Tampa and I look forward to seeing y’all again in February.”

February is a reference to Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, which is scheduled to hold Super Bowl 55 in 2021.

With the signing of Brady, Tampa Bay is seen as a legitimate contender to win the Super Bowl — which would be its first since 2003.

“Excited, humble and hungry … if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” Brady wrote on Instagram after making his signing official. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

On Monday, Winston announced he had helped develop a toll-free hotline for coronavirus information.