Former Bengals Star Ross Browner Dead at 67

Ross Browner — who contracted COVID-19 before his death — played for the Cincinnati Bengals for nine years and made it to the Super Bowl with the team in 1981

Ross Browner, former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end, has died. He was 67.

Browner's death was confirmed by his son, former NFL offensive lineman Max Starks, who shared the news of his father's death on Twitter Wednesday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my Father, Ross Browner," Starks wrote. "The world has lost a Titan, @CFBHOF [College Football Hall of Fame] member, @Bengals Legend, but he was most proud of being an @NDFootball [Notre Dame Football] alumnus. Our hearts are heavy but he is at peace now."

In a later message posted to Instagram, Starks said, "Words can't express the loss of my Father," adding, "I'm sure opponents/teammates will think differently, but he was a gentle, thoughtful, caring, supportive and warm hearted man. Pops, I know you're at peace, and we will get through the sadness and carryon [sic]."

Starks did not specify Browner's cause of death.

Browner's death was also reported by the official Bengals website, Tuesday. Former Bengals cornerback Louis Breeden told Bengals.com reporter Geoff Hobson that Browner had been battling COVID-19. Breeden said his former teammate died of complications from the virus and had been sick with COVID-19 for a month leading up to his death.

Browner was already a star football player by the time he was in high school, according to ESPN. After he graduated, Browner attended the University of Notre Dame, where he was a four-year starter and played on a national-title winning team. He was an All-American twice at Notre Dame and finished fifth for the Heisman Trophy.

He joined the Bengals in 1978 when he was chosen eighth overall in that year's NFL draft, per ESPN. A few years later, in 1981, Browner and the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl. Browner spent nine years with the Bengals before leaving in 1986 and went on to play for the Green Bay Packers in 1987 before retiring.

Browner was remembered as a "leader" and "unique player" who was "upbeat" when his teammates were feeling down, former Bengals players shared with Bengals.com.

Former wide receiver Isaac Curtis fondly recalled his teammate's infectious laugh, saying, "You could hear it all over the place. He brought sunshine into the locker room. He just had that energy that was contagious."