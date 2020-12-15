Chance Waz, Former Baylor University Football Player, Dies at 25: 'Heartbroken'

"Forever a member of the Baylor Family," the university's football team wrote on Twitter

A 25-year-old former Baylor University football player has died.

On Monday, the school's football program announced in a statement on Twitter that former defensive back Chance Waz has died. His cause of death has yet to be announced.

"Heartbroken. Forever a member of the Baylor Family," the university's football team wrote alongside a photo of Waz in his Baylor uniform and helmet.

Not long after the news was announced, tributes to Waz from his former teammates, friends, and Baylor football fans poured in on social media.

"Rest easy bro. Love you.. Baylor Gang," Patrick Arryn, a fellow Baylor alum, wrote on Twitter with a photo of himself with Waz.

"My heart feels so heavy tonight. I’m a longtime Baylor Football supporter and fan, rain or shine. Tonight, it’s pouring. My heart goes out to the family of Chance Waz and I have nothing but respect and admiration for Charlie Brewer. Sad to see him leave us," one fan wrote.

A friend added, "Remembering my friend Chance, and praying for the Waz family. My heart is heavy and goes out to his loved one and teammates. Be kind and supportive to everyone."

One fan also shared some highlights from Waz's career at Baylor, writing, "Here’s a few Chance Waz highlights for this morning. Still can’t believe the news. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers."

Former Baylor quarterback Seth Russell also mourned his once-teammate.

"No words will be able to explain the loss of a teammate, friend, family, brother is [sic] Christ," Russell tweeted. "Chance always had a positive attitude towards life. Prayers are lifted high for the Waz family in this time of mourning and celebration of his life."

Waz originally hailed from Pflugerville, Texas, before joining the Baylor team in Waco. As a freshman, he played in 11 of 13 games for the Bears during the 2014 season, according to 247Sports.

He became a starter for the team in 2015, starting in 11 games as a sophomore and eight as a junior in 2016. During Waz's final year, he made nine game appearances. In total, Waz played in 43 games from 2014 to 2017.