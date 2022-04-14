Former Auburn QB Jeff Klein Dead Shortly After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: 'We Lost a Good One'

"Please continue to pray for me, our boys and our families as we attempt to navigate through the heartbreak," Jeff Klein's wife, Adrienne, said in a post to CaringBridge

Jeff Klein, the former quarterback for the Auburn Tigers, died on Wednesday shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

The news was announced by his wife, Adrienne Klein, on the family's CaringBridge page.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Surrounded by his loved ones, at 2:36 p.m. this afternoon the love of my life was called home," Adrienne wrote.

"His passing was peaceful and immediately followed the ceasing of life support. After two long and painful days, I finally get to see our precious boys," she continued. "Please continue to pray the Lord would grant me the words and wisdom on how to talk to my babies about how our lives have been completely changed."

After experiencing severe back pain for weeks, Klein visited a local hospital where tests revealed he had a "lesion in the frontal lobe of his brain," a description on the donation page states.

Further testing revealed Klein had metastatic lesions in his pelvic and sacral bones, and doctors confirmed he had stage 4 cancer. After the diagnosis, Klein was listed in critical condition at Piedmont Midtown hospital in Georgia.

According to the Montgomery Advertiser, Klein and his wife share three children together.

"Thank you to everyone who has continued to reach out and prayed without ceasing," Adrienne said in her message on CaringBridge. "The outpouring of love and support from loved ones, friends, acquaintances, health care professionals, and even perfect strangers has been an overwhelming blessing. I'm grateful for every single one of you, and every prayer said."

"Please continue to pray for me, our boys and our families as we attempt to navigate through the heartbreak," she added.

A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family.

Auburn University shared a tribute to Klein on social media Wednesday afternoon.

"An Auburn Man through and through. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of former Auburn QB Jeff Klein. Rest In Peace, Jeff," the school, where Klein played from 1999 to 2001, said in a post on Twitter.

ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic, a former teammate of Klein's, said it was an "honor" to play alongside the former player.

RELATED VIDEO: NFL Star, 24, Killed While Protecting His Family from Burglary Will Have Jersey Number Retired by WFT