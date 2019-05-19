Former 49ers Assistant Coach Prevents School Shooting by Tackling Gunman to Protect Students

Image zoom Oregon/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

When a student walked into Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon, with a shotgun on Friday, football coach Keanon Lowe did not hesitate to protect his students.

Lowe — a former San Francisco 49ers offensive analyst who now works at Parkrose as the security guard as well as the head football and track and field coach — heroically tackled the potential shooter to the ground, The Oregonian reported.

“I’m just happy everyone was OK,” Lowe said as he walked out of the school after the incident, according to The Oregonian. “I’m happy I was able to be there for the kids and for the community.”

RELATED: 1 Dead, 8 Shot After Gunfire Erupts at Alabama High School Graduation Party

No one was hurt in the incident, and the suspect is now in police custody, USA Today reported.

School officials became aware of the potential threat when “two Parkrose students informed a staff member of concerning behavior from one of their peers,” according to a letter sent out by Superintendent Michael Lopes Serrao on Friday. That’s when security staff went looking for the suspect, later identified as Angel Granados Dias, 18.

Dias appeared at his government class wearing a trench coat and pulled out the gun, but witnesses say he wasn’t pointing it at anyone, according to The Oregonian. Senior Alexa Pope, 17, who was in the class, told the outlet that some students began to run.

“As I was running, I was just like, ‘Lord don’t let this be it,’ ” Pope said.

RELATED: One Year After the Santa Fe Shooting Massacre a Victim’s Mom Looks Back on That Terrible Day

That’s when Lowe took Dias down in the hallway and disarmed him before turning him over to the authorities.

Lowe, who played football in college as a star wide receiver at the University of Oregon from 2011-14, went on work as an offensive analyst for the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles before coming to work at Parkrose.

On Saturday, the former college football star opened up on Twitter a day after his heroism.

“When I signed up to be a Security Guard, Football and Track & Field Coach for Parkrose High School, I did so to guide and coach young people whose shoes I had once been in,” Lowe wrote. “I had no idea, that I would one day have to put my life on the line like I did yesterday for my students.”

RELATED VIDEO: After Surviving School Shooting, Parkland Survivor Leans on Faith: ‘It’s a Form of Therapy’

“When confronted with the test the universe presented me with, I didn’t see any other choice but to act. Thank God, I passed. I’ve spent the last 24 hours being more appreciative of my family and realizing we have a serious problem,” he added.

Lowe concluded: “I’m blessed to be alive and extremely happy that the students are safe. I’m not sure what’s next, I haven’t had the time to really think about it. But I am sure I want to be a part of the solution to school gun violence. Thank you @PortlandPolice for your help #ParkroseHighSchool.”