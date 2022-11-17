Victim Identified 3 Months After a Foot Was Found Floating in Yellowstone Hot Pool

Authorities believed the 70-year-old man died in July

Published on November 17, 2022 06:16 PM
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., in June 2015.
Yellowstone National Park officials now know the identity of the person whose foot was found floating in a thermal pool three months ago.

In a statement Thursday, officials said the foot found in the park's Abyss Pool belonged to Il Hun Ro, a 70-year-old from Los Angeles, California. Authorities believe

Ro's foot was inside a shoe when it was first discovered by staff in August, park officials said. Yellowstone law enforcement launched an investigation after the find and received a positive DNA identification in the last three weeks.

"The investigation determined, to the best of our knowledge, that an unwitnessed incident involving one individual happened on the morning of July 31, 2022, at Abyss Pool, and no foul play occurred," officials said.

"Based on a lack of evidence, the circumstances surrounding the death of Ro remain unknown," officials added.

Ro's family has been notified of the findings.

After the foot was discovered, officials temporarily closed West Thumb Geyser Basin and its parking lot, per a previous statement from the park. They also released a cautionary notice to visitors.

"Visitors are reminded to stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas and exercise extreme caution around thermal features," officials wrote. "The ground in hydrothermal areas is fragile and thin, and there is scalding water just below the surface."

The Abyss Pool has a depth of more than 50 feet and is one of Yellowstone's deepest. Temperatures can reach 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

