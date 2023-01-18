Flyers Defenseman Ivan Provorov Boycotts Team's Pride Night, Citing His Religion: 'I Respect Everyone'

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov was widely criticized on social media after he refused to participate in team activities to support the city's LGBTQ+ community.

During their Pride night on Tuesday, the team used pre-game jerseys and hockey sticks adorned with rainbow colors, with the items going up for auction to benefit charity, per ESPN.

But Provorov, 26, was the only player not to have any of the items listed for the auction, the outlet reported.

While speaking to reporters, Provorov said that he chose not to participate to "stay true to myself and my religion," adding that he identified as Russian Orthodox.

"I respect everyone," the Russian native said. "I respect everybody's choices."

Provorov did participate in the game and helped the Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2.

Representatives for Provorov said they had no comment on the defenseman's decision.

"Provorov obviously does not respect 'everyone,'" tweeted hockey broadcaster Pierre LeBrun. "If he did respect everyone, he would have taken part in warm-up and worn the Pride Night jersey. Don't hide behind religion."

"Being LGBT+ is not a 'choice.' Being ignorant, obnoxious, and homophobic is a choice," added NHL writer Rachael Millanta.

Flyers coach John Tortorella addressed Provorov's refusal to participate after the game and explained he felt it would have been "unfair" to bench him for his beliefs.

"With Provy, he's being true to himself and his origin," Tortorella said, per Philly Hockey Now. "It has to do with his belief and his religion. It's one thing I respect about Provy: He's always true to himself, so that's where we're at with that."

The Flyers presented G.O.A.L. with a $5,000 check during the game.

In a statement to ESPN, the Flyers said they were "committed to inclusivity and [are] proud to support the LGBTQ+ community."

"Many of our players are active in their support of local LGBTQ+ organizations, and we were proud to host our annual Pride Night again this year," they added. "The Flyers will continue to be strong advocates for inclusivity and the LGBTQ+ community."

Per Philly Hockey Now, the Flyers also hosted a pre-game skate for LGBTQ+ youth and officers from the Greater Philadelphia G.O.A.L. organization.