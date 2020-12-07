Floyd Mayweather Will Fight YouTube Star Logan Paul in Exhibition Match This Upcoming February

The announcement comes after Floyd Mayweather called out Logan Paul in a tweet last month, slamming YouTubers for their "kid games"

Floyd Mayweather has found his next opponent in Logan Paul.

On Sunday, the professional boxer, 43, announced that he is scheduled to fight the YouTube star in an exhibition match on February 20, telling fans in an Instagram post that more details would be coming soon.

Paul, 25, also posted the news on his Twitter, captioning the announcement link, "it’s official."

The matchup came as a bit of a shock to fans, as Mayweather is viewed as one of the best boxers in the history of the sport. He retired in 2015 after nearly two decades, but came back for a match in 2017 against Conor McGregor in the UFC star's debut boxing match. Mayweather triumphed over McGregor with a technical knockout (TKO).

Meanwhile, Paul has only ever competed in one professional boxing match. In 2019, he lost to fellow YouTuber KSI. It was the pair's second time facing off, as they also fought in an amateur match in 2018, which ended in a draw.

Mayweather and Paul's fight announcement comes just over a week after the pro boxer called out the social media star on Twitter while slamming YouTubers for their "kid games."

In his expletive-laced tweet, Mayweather recalled his 2017 win over McGregor, telling his followers that Paul "can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again."