Floyd Mayweather Says He’s 'Coming Out of Retirement' Next Year

Sports fans haven’t seen the last of Floyd Mayweather, after all.

Late Thursday night, the 42-year-old former boxing champion announced his intention to return to the competitive fighting world on Instagram. In his straightforward caption, Mayweather told his followers, “Coming out of retirement in 2020.”

In another post just before that, the star shared a photo of himself alongside the president of UFC, Dana White, teasing what can only be an epic comeback for the fighter.

“@danawhite and I working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020. #boxing #UFC #mma #mayweatherpromotions,” he wrote in the caption.

The news comes just days after Mayweather reportedly told Reuters he had once again hung up his gloves for good, citing concerns of avoiding the dangerous sport in order to preserve his health.

Mayweather — who currently boasts an undefeated record of 50-0 — said he was “happy with how everything played out” in his career.

“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” he told the outlet at the time. “Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle.”

He added: “You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career.”

This wouldn’t be the first time Mayweather came back from retirement, though. He first declared retirement in 2007, returning to the sport soon after. In 2015 he retired again, however, he dusted off his gloves to much fanfare two years later for a fight with mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor.

In January 2018, Mayweather told Forbes of his plans to keep himself occupied during retirement, including his desire to invest in gyms and commercial real estate.

“I’ve got different ventures like [Mayweather Boxing + Fitness] keeping me active, keeping me busy,” he said at the time. “Also, I’m just doing positive work in our country as well as around the world. Giving back — not just financially, but also giving back my time.”

Reflecting on his successful career, Mayweather told the outlet that the main thing he learned, from a business perspective, is to always bet on yourself: “Sign your own checks; be hands on.”

“I was the athlete that wanted to be his own boss,” he said. “… I think this message should go out to the world: I trust Floyd. You know why? Because Floyd is not going to let Floyd down — meaning when you put your trust in somebody else, they always let you down. And you get let down because you put your trust in somebody else.”

He continued: “I sit back and think about my career and I say to myself, you know what … they said Floyd was the bad guy. … No one understands me. So, of course, you’re going to have people not liking me. But … if I made over $1 billion being the bad guy, I want to continue being the bad guy.”