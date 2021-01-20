Josie Harris, the mother of Floyd Mayweather's three children, died at age 40 in March

Floyd Mayweather Pays Tribute to Late Ex Josie Harris on Her Birthday: ‘RIP My Angel’

Floyd Mayweather recently visited the resting place of his former girlfriend, Josie Harris, on what would have been her 41st birthday.

The undefeated boxer posted a black and white picture of Harris to his Instagram page on Sunday that included an emotional caption calling her "my Angel in Heaven."

"Gone but never forgotten," wrote 43-year-old Mayweather, who included a dove emoji in the message.

On March 10, 2020, Harris — the mother of Mayweather's three children: sons Koraun, 21, and Zion, 18, and 16-year-old daughter Jirah — was found dead in a car outside of her California home. An autopsy later revealed the 40-year-old died of an accidental overdose, according to USA Today.

Mayweather and Harris' relationship was tumultuous. In 2010, the boxing champion was sentenced to 90 days in prison on a domestic violence charge involving Harris, the outlet reported. Harris told USA Today she was abused by the athlete on "six occasions."

Years later, Mayweather denied the abuse allegations during an interview with Katie Couric, sparking Harris to sue the athlete for $20 million for defamation, The Washington Post reported at the time.

After uploading the image of Harris, Mayweather posted a photograph from her resting place, which appears to be in a mausoleum.

"I had to come see you for your birthday Josie," Mayweather wrote. "R I P my angel."

"As far as dealing with the loss of the mother of my children, she was a significant other, a great woman, a great person," Mayweather said in an Instagram video. "[I'm also] dealing with [the death of] a great trainer, an uncle, a father figure, Roger Mayweather."

At the time, he announced he would be using his resources to help people affected during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm affected by this. It hurts to see what the world is going through. But I want us to stick together and keep believing," Mayweather said in the video.

"With everything going on, I'm going to continue to do my part," he continued. "I don't have to show the world what I'm doing. I can do something behind closed doors. It's not about money. The money I will be giving up will be to feed the people and help the people who don't have a lot as of right now in this situation."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.