Floyd Mayweather Pays Tribute to Late Ex-Girlfriend Josie Harris 3 Days After She Was Found Dead

Floyd Mayweather is remembering Josie Harris, his former girlfriend and the mother of his three children, after she passed away at the age of 40.

On Friday, the retired boxer, 43, shared several photos of himself with the reality star through the years on his Instagram account, captioning each shot with a heartfelt phrase about his ex.

“My Angel,” he wrote alongside a picture of him and Harris in a sweet embrace, while a caption for another candid read, “My Heart.”

In the tributes, Mayweather also called Harris “My Love,” “My Rock,” “My Sweetheart,” “My Family,” and “My Friend.”

Mayweather and Harris have three children — sons Koraun, 20, and Zion, 18, and daughter Jirah, 15 — together.

Harris was pronounced dead Monday night after police found her unresponsive in a car parked outside her home near Santa Clarita, Calif.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of death, Sheriff Alex Villanueva told the Associated Press on Thursday.

“It will take a while to figure that out,” he said.

Authorities are currently treating the case as a death investigation rather than a homicide, Lt. Derrick Alfred told CNN.

Mayweather and Harris’ relationship was tumultuous. In 2010, the boxing champion was sentenced to 90 days in prison on a domestic violence charge against Harris, USA Today reported.

Harris told the outlet she was abused by the athlete on “six occasions.”

Years later, Mayweather denied the abuse allegations during an interview with Katie Couric, sparking Harris to sue the athlete for $20 million for defamation, The Washington Post reported at the time. The next court date in the case was set for December 2020, according to The Blast.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.