Floyd Mayweather Opens About Deaths of Uncle, Ex-Girlfriend: ‘I’ve Been Dealing With a Lot’

An emotional Floyd Mayweather opened up this week about the recent deaths of his former girlfriend and uncle, while also making a pledge to help communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Floyd admitted he's "been dealing with a lot" surrounding the March deaths of Josie Harris, his former girlfriend and the mother of his three children, and his uncle, boxing legend Roger Mayweather.

"As far as dealing with the loss of the mother of my children, she was a significant other, a great woman, a great person," the 43-year-old said of Harris, who was 40 years old when she died last month.

Mayweather and Harris’ relationship was tumultuous. In 2010, the boxing champion was sentenced to 90 days in prison on a domestic violence charge against Harris, USA Today reported. Harris told the outlet she was abused by the athlete on “six occasions.”

Years later, Mayweather denied the abuse allegations during an interview with Katie Couric, sparking Harris to sue the athlete for $20 million for defamation, The Washington Post reported at the time. The next court date in the case was set for December 2020, according to The Blast.

"[I'm also] dealing with [the death of] a great trainer, an uncle, a father figure, Roger Mayweather," Floyd said this week.

Roger was 58 when he died just days after Harris in mid-March. He had been experiencing declining health and complications from diabetes, according to ESPN.

Floyd then turned topics toward the coronavirus pandemic and announced he would help communities that have been heavily affected.

“I’m affected by this. It hurts to see what the world is going through. But I want us to stick together and keep believing," Floyd said in the video.

"No one is perfect. I’m not perfect and I strive to be a perfectionist every day," he added. "But no one is perfect. I make mistakes all the time. The only thing that I can do is try to become better, but I'm here to help this world become a better place."

“With everything going on, I’m going to continue to do my part,” Floyd's announcement continued. “I don’t have to show the world what I’m doing. I can do something behind closed doors. It’s not about money. The money I will be giving up will be to feed the people and help the people who don’t have a lot as of right now in this situation."

According to Forbes, Floyd made $915 million over the decade ending in 2019. That's $115 million more than the second highest-earning athlete of the same time period, Cristiano Ronaldo, who brought in $800 million.

"I will continue to give back, and I will never talk about it," Floyd said, maintaining that he would not announce his charitable givings.

“As long as God knows that I’m doing a good deed, that’s what’s important to me," he added. "To everyone in the world, from Floyd Mayweather and The Money Team we love you all. We will always be there for this country, as well as this world.”