Floyd Mayweather Says Logan Paul 'Better Than I Thought' After YouTuber Goes All 8 Rounds in Fight

A winner wasn't officially declared in the Floyd Mayweather versus Logan Paul pay-per-view exhibition match Sunday, as the 26-year-old YouTuber lasted all eight rounds against the boxer.

The face-off (which doesn't go on either's professional record) was held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, and saw the social media star, 189.5 lbs., keep up with Mayweather, 155 lbs., despite the odds being stacked against him, given experience levels.

"I had fun. You gotta realize, I'm not 21 anymore, but it's good to move around with these young guys, test my skills just to have some fun," Mayweather, 44, said after the fight. He added of Paul, "Great young fighter. Strong, tough. He's better than I thought he was. ... I was surprised by him tonight."

For his part, Paul said afterward: "I don't want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again. The fact that I'm in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time proves that the odds can be beat."

Mayweather went into the match with a perfect 50-0 professional record. His last fight — a knockout win over UFC star Conor McGregor — was in 2017. Paul had much less in-the-ring experience but fought fellow social media influencer, KSI, in 2019 (Paul lost that match).

Going into the match, both men were feeling confident — with Paul touting his height and weight advantage over Mayweather. "I'm going to play with Floyd, gonna dog him and hit him hard," he said, according to Yahoo Sports. "I'm going to break him down physically, mentally, everything."

Mayweather, however, seemed to scoff at Paul's perceived edge. "Height doesn't win fights, fighting wins fights," Mayweather said before the fight, according to Complex. "And one thing that I know how to do is fight."

Both Mayweather and Paul have checkered pasts. Back in 2010, Mayweather spent 90 days in prison on a domestic violence charge his late ex Josie Harris made against him. Mayweather later denied the abuse allegations, sparking Harris to sue the athlete for $20 million for defamation, The Washington Post reported at the time. Harris died in March 2020 before the conclusion of the case.