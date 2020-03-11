Floyd Mayweather's Ex-Girlfriend Josie Harris Reportedly Found Dead at 40

Floyd Mayweather‘s ex-girlfriend Josie Harris was reportedly pronounced dead Monday night after police found her unresponsive in a car outside of her California home, officials told TMZ.

The Los Angeles Sherrif’s Department responded to Harris’ house in Valencia around 9:30 p.m. local time where they found the 40-year-old unresponsive in her parked vehicle.

According to the outlet, Harris was pronounced dead at the scene and police do not suspect any foul play.

The case is being treated as an “active death investigation,” a reporter for The Athletic confirmed with the Los Angeles Sherrif’s Department.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and a rep for Mayweather did not immediately return PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Harris and the former boxing champion, 43, share three children together — sons Koraun, 20, and Zion, 18, and 15-year-old daughter Jirah.

The estranged couple’s relationship was tumultuous — in 2010, Mayweather was sentenced to 90 days in prison on a domestic violence charge against Harris, USA Today reported.

It was Harris who Mayweather committed domestic violence against in 2010, pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge and no contest to two harassment misdemeanor charges in Las Vegas, receiving a 90-day jail sentence before fighting Miguel Cotto in 2012. — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) March 11, 2020

Harris told the outlet she was abused by the athlete on “six occasions.”

Years later, Mayweather denied the abuse allegations during an interview with Katie Couric, sparking Harris to sue the athlete for $20 million for defamation, The Washington Post reported at the time. The next court date in the case was set for December 2020, according to The Blast.