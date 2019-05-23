Florida High School Football Recruit, 17, Shot and Killed Over Video Game Dispute

Rising football star Joshua Ancrum was fatally shot on Tuesday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

In an interview with WPLG-TV, the high school athlete’s mother, Lisa Alvarez, said her 17-year-old son was shot at a friend’s house after getting into an argument about a video game.

Alvarez went on to share that her son, who was fatally wounded in the shooting, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

“He loved football. That was his dream. That’s all he wanted to do,” Alvarez told the outlet, adding, “What mother wants to bury their son? It’s supposed to be the other way around.”

Miami Gardens Public Information Officer Carolyn Frazer told The Miami Herald that a 16-year-old boy had been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter.

According to WPLG-TV, the suspect appeared in court on Wednesday and has been ordered by a judge to remain in jail. It is unclear whether he will be tried as an adult or as a juvenile.

The Miami Gardens Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Ancrum, who was a three-star recruit from Miami Norland High School, had already been offered scholarships for several colleges, including South Florida University, Florida International University, the University of Southern Mississippi, and Bowling Green State University, according to USA Today.

“We are saddened at the news of Joshua’s passing,” FIU head coach Butch Davis said in a statement to WPLG-TV. “We at FIU will be praying for his family, friends and teammates in these trying times.”

The defensive back’s death was also mourned by the South Florida Express 7v7 squad, a team on which the athlete also played on.

“Today we are saddened to find out about the passing of one of our current players. Josh, you’re funny and charismatic attitude will forever live in our hearts. You will never be forgotten and will be missed,” the team wrote on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe page has been created by Ancrum’s South Florida Express teammates in order to help his family pay for funeral expenses.

“It’s a tragedy,” Miami Gardens police spokesman Carlos Austin told The Miami Herald. “This is someone who hasn’t had a chance to live his life.”