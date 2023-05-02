Florida Girl, 15, Dies After Horse Falls Onto Her Head During Equestrian Competition

Hannah Serfass is remembered as "a talented rider with an extremely bright future"

Published on May 2, 2023 04:19 PM
Young girl on sorrel horse
Photo: Getty

A Florida teenager died after a tragic accident during an equestrian competition on Sunday.

According to a statement from the US Equestrian Federation, 15-year-old Hannah Serfass "suffered a fatal accident" while competing at the event in Venice, Florida.

Serfass was riding a 12-year-old horse named Quaxx 2 when the accident occurred, the statement said. During the course, the horse "tripped and suffered a rotational fall," which caused both the horse and Serfass to fall to the ground.

According to CBS, Hannah and Quaxx 2 were halfway through their routine when the fall happened.

The sheriff's office confirmed to the outlet that "the horse fell over on top of the teen and onto her head."

The federation's statement continued, "The EMT responded immediately, and Hannah was transported to Sarasota Memorial where she was pronounced dead."

The horse was uninjured in the accident, according to the federation.

The young jockey is remembered as "a talented rider with an extremely bright future," her family said on a GoFundMe page.

"She showed nothing but dedication and love to this sport. We have partnered with the World Equestrian Center to plant a tree with a plaque of her name in loving memory of Hannah Serfass."

Over $40,000 has been raised so far — four times the fundraiser's initial goal.

The US Equestrian Federation said it takes "every accident very seriously" and promised to review the accident "thoroughly" in an effort to "minimize risk and increase safety" in equestrian sport moving forward.

