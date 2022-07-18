Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson Says He Will Drop 'AR-15' Nickname After Mass Shootings

Anthony Richardson said he is dropping the "AR-15" nickname because of its association with the semi-automatic rifle

nthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators runs for yardage during the third quarter of a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida.

nthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators runs for yardage during the third quarter of a game against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida.

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson said he would no longer use the nickname "AR-15" because of its link to a semi-automatic rifle of the same name.

In a statement published Sunday, 21-year-old Richardson said he is dropping the nickname — derived from his initials and No. 15 jersey number — after an AR-15 rifle was used in several mass shootings, including one that led to the deaths of 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, in May.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"While a nickname is only a nickname and 'AR-15' was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the semi-automatic rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form," Richardson said on his website and Twitter.

"My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using 'AR' and my name, Anthony Richardson."

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, hinted at the change last week.

"We are in discussions right now about what to do," Jackson told the newspaper. "Anthony does not want his name to be associated with gun violence in any way."

Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators celebrates after defeating the Florida State Seminoles 24-21 in a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. Credit: James Gilbert/Getty

The outlet also noted that an AR-15 rifle was used in shootings at Florida's Pulse Nightclub in 2016, Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida in 2018, and a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in May.

ESPN reported that Richardson's former logo included a scope reticle, a device used when aiming rifles. Richardson used the logo on apparel such as sweaters and jerseys.

RELATED VIDEO: 52 School Buses — a Mile in Length — Carried Items from School Shooting Victims