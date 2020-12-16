Keyontae Johnson "even FaceTimed with the team" his parents, Nika and Marrecus Johnson, said in a Tuesday update about his condition

UF Basketball Player Keyontae Johnson Breathing on His Own and Speaking After Collapsing on Court

Keyontae Johnson's parents have shared a positive update on their son's health after the University of Florida Gators basketball player collapsed on the court during last Saturday's game against Florida State University.

In a statement posted Tuesday to the team's Twitter account, Nika and Marrecus Johnson revealed that Keyontae, 21, was "in stable condition" and "breathing on his own and speaking with us and with his doctors here at UF Health."

"He even FaceTimed the team!" they added. "We feel so much love and support from everyone, and we're beyond grateful for the care and attention that Keyontae has received throughout these past several days."

While Nika and Marrecus didn't give any specific details about their son's condition, they promised to "continue to share updates about Keyontae's health and progress." They also expressed their gratitude for "how much people love and care for him," but urged those looking for information to take their sourcing seriously.

"Information that doesn't come from us or the athletic department may not be accurate," they said. "We are working closely with Keyontae's doctors and the UAA to provide information to everyone who cares so deeply about Keyontae and has been praying for him."

Keyontae collapsed minutes into the game on Saturday, shortly after scoring a point, according to ESPN. Following a timeout, he fell again. Keyontae received immediate medical attention and was taken to the locker room before being transferred to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Players from both teams were visibly upset, but following a brief delay, the game — which the Gators went on to lose 83-71 — continued. Once the matchup concluded, head basketball coach Mike White traveled to the hospital to be with Keyontae.

"Please keep praying for @Keyontae and his family," White, who stayed with the player in the hospital overnight, tweeted Saturday afternoon. "We all love him."

Although a cause of Keyontae's collapse has yet to be released, he did test positive for the coronavirus over the summer, according to ESPN.

In a Sunday update, the Gainesville-based school shared that Keyontae was at the time in critical but stable condition.

"We appreciate all the medical personnel who have helped Keyontae," athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. "Keyontae received terrific care on site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF Health. We're glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation."

The university also said that both White and Dave Weiner, the associate AD for sports health, would remain at the hospital with the student-athlete, a junior who is considered an NBA prospect.