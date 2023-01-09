Fisk University Makes History as First HBCU to Compete in NCAA Gymnastics

The Bulldogs made their eagerly anticipated debut at Las Vegas' Super 16 invitational on Jan. 6, showcasing their skills amongst a powerhouse roster of collegiate programs

By Staff Author
Published on January 9, 2023 06:50 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chase Stevens/AP/Shutterstock (13701082d) Fisk University's Naimah Muhammad performs on the floor during a Super 16 NCAA gymnastics meet, in Las Vegas. The Fisk University women's gymnastics team became the first historically Black college or university to compete at the NCAA level Fisk Arrives Gymnastics, Las Vegas, United States - 06 Jan 2023
Photo: Chase Stevens/AP/Shutterstock

Fisk University women's gymnastics program may be less than a year old, but it's already managed to make a stunning footprint.

The team represents the first historically Black college and university to compete in the sport at the NCAA level, having made its debut on Jan. 6 at the inaugural Super 16 event in Las Vegas. The Nashville-based school held its own against more established programs, including the University of North Carolina, Southern Utah University, and the University of Washington — ultimately finishing in fourth place with an overall score of 186.700.

Standout performers included leadoff gymnast Naimah Muhammad, whose floor routine set the tone for the Bulldogs' head-turning debut, and five-star recruit Morgan Price who netted the meet's highest score on vault — a stunning 9.9, anchored by a near-perfect landing.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chase Stevens/AP/Shutterstock (13701082k) Members of the Fisk University team cheer during a Super 16 gymnastics meet, in Las Vegas. The Fisk women's gymnastics team became the first historically Black college or university to compete at the NCAA level Fisk Arrives Gymnastics, Las Vegas, United States - 06 Jan 2023
Chase Stevens/AP/Shutterstock

"It's humbling," head coach Corrinne Tarver said to ESPN prior to the event. "Something that's a long time coming and so I'm so proud to be able to bring the team to the floor that is a historically Black college and university. It's the first time ever so we're ready to go."

Price, who de-committed from SEC powerhouse Arkansas University in order to join the 15 other recruits making up the new team, told ESPN: "We have a lot of eyes on us because we are the first and because we are making history, so it's just so exciting to be a part of the first team ever."

Tarver, who also serves as Fisk's athletic director, is a fitting choice to lead the program, which was initially announced in February 2022. She herself has made history, being the first Black gymnast to win an NCAA all-around title in 1989.

Tarver told NewsOne last year that the team "open[s] up opportunities for girls who want to have an HBCU experience and do gymnastics at the same time because it just wasn't something that was an option before."

The Bulldogs will compete next on Jan. 13, going up against 2021 NCAA champions the University of Michigan.

