You’ve never seen mini-golf like this before!

NBA star Stephen Curry is teaming up with ABC for Holey Moley, an all-new competition series where mini-golf lovers will face off against each other on an absolutely epic course — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at what to expect when the show premiers on June 20th.

Giving viewers a sneak peek at the unique course, the promo begins by highlighting some of its most extreme features, which range from a hole located on a spinning platform, a series of spinning windmills, and an elevated (and nearly vertical loop).

“Enter a world where miniature golf is extreme. Played in the largest, most dangerous course ever devised,” a voiceover advises. “And winning is everything.”

As if navigating the unique course wasn’t enough, the series also has an obstacle course element to it — which means contestants will have to put their physical skills to the test, dodging rolling logs, zip-lining across an expanse of water, and more.

Each of the show’s 10 episodes will feature 12 contestants putting their best putt forward on a larger-than-life course with supersized holes. At the end, three finalists will tackle Mt. Holey Moley for a chance at $25,000, a “Golden Putter” trophy and a special plaid jacket.

Curry, 31, will serve as both executive producer and resident golf pro.

He’ll also have some help from comedian and actor Rob Riggle, who will provide color commentary, Monday Night Football’s Joe Tessitore, who will cover the play-by-play, and The Real’s Jeannie Mai, who is on hand as sideline correspondent.



Holey Moley will also include various celebrity guest appearances.

“Everyone has a favorite memory of playing miniature golf, whether it was as a child with your family, with a group of friends as a teenager, or on an awkward first date,” Rob Mills, SVP alternative series, specials and late night at ABC Entertainment, said in a press release announcing the series. “Take that feeling, add high stakes competition and out-of-this-world challenges, and we have no doubt Holey Moley will stand alongside other golf classics like Caddyshack, Happy Gilmore and The Legend of Bagger Vance.”

ABC will air the show in collaboration with Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media, the company Curry co-founded in 2018.

Holey Moley premieres Thursday, June 20th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.