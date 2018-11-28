Does the Qatar World Cup Stadium Look Like Female Anatomy? Soccer Fans Sure Think So

Photos of the almost completed soccer stadium in Qatar, which will host the 2022 World Cup, have hit the internet’s radar, and fans immediately noticed a resemblance to a certain female body part.

Designed by late British-Iraqi architect Dame Zaha Hadid, who died in 2016, the 40,000-seat venue in Al Wakrah should finish construction by 2019, according to Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy.

Just this week, the committee released an update on the stadium, noting in an online release, “Work at Al Wakrah Stadium advances at a rapid pace.”

“The stadium structure is now completed and work is progressing on internal finishes, the roof and façade works,” the release said. “The energy centre that will serve the stadium has been built, while the precinct infrastructure and hard landscaping are advancing.”

Al Wakrah stadium, a Qatar 2022 World Cup venue 2022 Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy/Getty

One of the last works by Hadid before her sudden heart attack, the stadium was reportedly inspired by a dhow boat, a old-fashioned pearl-diving and fishing ship.

Before her death, Hadid was reportedly angered by the comparisons of the athletic facility to a vagina because of its curved roof with an oval opening in the center.

Back in 2013, she told TIME, “It’s really embarrassing that they come up with nonsense like this … What are they saying? Everything with a hole in it is a vagina? That’s ridiculous.”

When the pictures started making the rounds once again on Wednesday, female genitalia jokes started popping up online.

“I thought the Georgia O’Keeffe paintings were a nice touch,” wrote one user, referencing the American artist who famously painted flowers that looked like female anatomy.

“So Qatar is naming a stadium ‘The Vagina stadium,’ SMH,” joked another user.

“Dreamt that Little Mix played a vagina-shaped stadium, and it was sponsored by Always. You can have that idea for free, ladies,” joked one woman.

“The 40,000-seater venue in Al-Wakrah has drawn some rather rude comparisons,” one soccer fan account summarized.

Hadid is also known for designing the Aquatics Centre at the 2012 London Olympics, the MAXXI Museum in Italy and the Guangzhou Opera House in China. In 2010, she was included on Time‘s list of the world’s 100 most influential people.