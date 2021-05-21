"Good luck and godspeed Tim! We're praying and rooting for you to do great things!" wrote on fan on Twitter

Get a First Look at Tim Tebow in a Jaguars Jersey, Now the No. 1 Selling Item in NFL Shop

Tim Tebow might have left the NFL for a few years, but his popularity has apparently never waned.

The 33-year-old former quarterback signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this week to play tight end for his former Florida Gators coach, Urban Meyer. It's a surprising move, since Tebow hasn't played in the league since 2015, and has never been a tight end.

Despite the circumstances, Jacksonville fans seem to be excited for Tebow's return to the league, so much so that they made Tebow's No. 85 Jaguars jersey the top-selling item in the NFL Shop as of Friday morning.

Tebow's jersey is not only in the top spot, but it's also the second, third, fourth, and fifth highest-selling items on the website. That's higher than the jersey of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who the Jaguars recently selected as the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said in a statement after the signing was announced. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

On Thursday, WJXT posted a video showing Tebow wearing his jersey while walking around the Jaguars stadium — and many fans liked what they saw.

"We need him in the locker room. He has a winner's mentality and heart," one user on Twitter wrote. "Can't knock the guy. How many tight ends made a roster with no catches last season? Support the efforts because half of society doesn't have the competitive edge he has in him.

"Good luck and godspeed Tim! We're praying and rooting for you to do great things!!" added another.

In his post-NFL career, Tebow tried his luck in the MLB, where he was signed to the New York Mets in 2016.

The left-handed hitter got off to a strong start by knocking a home run in his first professional at-bat during an instructional league game later that year.

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2016, Tebow explained that making it as a baseball player was a lifelong dream for him.

"I have always wanted to play the sport," he said at the time. "I know people think of me as a football player and think that baseball was just a plan B, but it isn't. It was a passion of mine, and I'm very blessed that I'm able to follow that dream. Not everyone gets to do that."