Fired Peloton Trainer Daniel McKenna Files $2 Million Lawsuit Against Company for Discrimination

McKenna alleges he was wrongfully fired by Peloton and accused the company of discrimination, harassment and retaliation

By
Published on October 13, 2022 06:11 PM
peleton
Peloton bike. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty

A former Peloton instructor has sued the company for nearly $2 million, alleging he was wrongfully fired.

Daniel McKenna filed a lawsuit against Peloton in the New York State's Supreme Court in the County of New York on Wednesday. He also sued Peloton's Chief Content Officer Jennifer Cotter.

In the filing, published online, McKenna alleges that Peloton wrongfully terminated him, and accuses the company of discrimination, harassment and retaliation, claiming he was "subject to a hostile work environment" that violates the New York City Human Rights Law.

McKenna — who began working with Peloton in December 2020 and was fired on Sept. 12 — says he had to undergo an "unexpected surgery" in October 2021 and asked to be excused from a companywide COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The filing alleges that "Cotter made disparaging and denigrating remarks directed" to and "about" him after his request. She also allegedly "categorically denied listening to or exploring the potential for a medical exemption for Plaintiff's vaccination given his individualized medical and health state."

It adds that McKenna expressed concerns that the vaccine could interfere with his recovery. However, he ultimately took the vaccine out of fear that he would lose his job.

After that, Cotter immediately made him go into quarantine for 14 days, even though he "repeatedly tested negative" for the coronavirus, the lawsuit claims.

Peloton declined to comment to PEOPLE, citing the ongoing lawsuit.

McKenna also claims he suffered "targeted discriminatory acts" from Cotter in meetings, and he alleges she once said no one could understand him because of his Irish accent. She also allegedly said she hoped he wasn't "drunk" during a meeting. He addressed Cotter in a phone conversation and she told him she was "mostly joking," the lawsuit says.

This past spring, McKenna suffered an injury while training and had surgery in April. He told Peloton he was ready to return to work in July, despite the doctor advising a six-month recovery period.

RELATED VIDEO: Doctor Who Evaluated Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Has Been Fired

Before his return, Cotter allegedly told McKenna that he could have lost his job for going on short-term disability leave. He went back to teaching classes in July.

He taught a class on Sept. 11, and the following day Peloton called for a Zoom meeting, where he was told he was fired "effective immediately." The company offered him a six-month severance package for $130,000 and he refused to accept "because Peloton held the misguided, unsubstantiated, and contractually illegal position that the termination was for cause," per the lawsuit.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The complaint claims McKenna's termination doesn't align with Peloton's Employment Agreement as he never received any written warnings leading up to being fired.

He is suing for $500,000 for back pay and front pay, benefits and pre and post-judgment interest. He's also requesting $300,000 in compensatory damages and $1 million in punitive damages.

Related Articles
Kevin Spacey
A Timeline of Kevin Spacey's Controversies, As He Faces Sexual Assault Trial in New York City
Kevin Spacey arrives to attend a civil trial hearing on sexual abuse charges brought against him by Anthony Rapp in Manhattan federal court
Kevin Spacey Reports to NYC Court to Battle Anthony Rapp's Sexual Misconduct Claims in Civil Lawsuit
Andrew Cuomo, Letitia James
Andrew Cuomo Sued by Alleged Sexual Harassment Victim After Filling Ethics Complaint Against AG Letitia James
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 26: Ricky Martin attends amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by John Phillips/amfAR/Getty Images for amfAR)
Ricky Martin's Attorney Denies New Sexual Assault Claims: 'Completely Untethered from Reality'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 10: Tiffany Haddish arrives at the The Daily Front Row's 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on April 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Tiffany Haddish Sued for Molestation, Actress's Lawyer Says Claims Are 'Bogus'
angelina jolie and brad pitt
Angelina Jolie's Former Company Claims Brad Pitt 'Masterminded' Plan to 'Seize Control' of Winery
George Foreman attends a news conference announcing the formation of Foreman Boys Promotions which will be run by his sons George Foreman Jr. and George Foreman IV at The Frank Erwin Center on March 19, 2013 in Austin, Texas.
George Foreman Accused of Raping 2 Underage Teens in New Lawsuits
Walmart to Pay Oregon Customer, Michael Mangum, $4.4M for Racial Profiling After He Was Allegedly 'Spied' on
Walmart to Pay Oregon Customer $4.4M for Racial Profiling After He Was Allegedly 'Spied' on
Alex Jones
Alex Jones Ordered to Pay $45.2 Million to the Parents of a Sandy Hook Shooting Victim
Amber Heard home
Home that Reportedly Belonged to Amber Heard Sells for $1 Million After Johnny Depp Lawsuit
Chelsea handler
Chelsea Handler Sues Lingerie Company for $1.5 Million, Alleging Breach of Contract
Snoop Dogg
Woman Who Previously Accused Snoop Dogg of Sexual Assault Refiles Lawsuit After Dropping It
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock (9435318a) Mo'Nique 'The View' TV show, New York, USA - 22 Feb 2018
Mo'Nique Announces New Netflix Comedy Special After Settling Legal Dispute with Streaming Service
US actor Johnny Depp arrives at the start of the day during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 28, 2022. - US actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse." (Photo by Michael REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL REYNOLDS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Johnny Depp Reaches Settlement with 'City of Lies' Crew Member Who Accused Actor of Punching Him
Adam Venit
Former Hollywood Agent Accused by Ex-Wife of 'Nightmarish' Domestic Violence in New Lawsuit
Silvio Scaglia Julia Haart
'My Unorthodox Life' 's Julia Haart Sues Estranged Husband and Costar for $257M: 'Liar and a Fraud'