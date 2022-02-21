Finnish Skier Suffers Frozen Penis in Olympics Race: 'One of the Worst Competitions'
A skier from Finland said he suffered from "unbearable" pain after his penis froze during a race at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Saturday, according to multiple reports.
"You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished," Remi Lindholm, 24, toId media after the men's 50km mass start cross country skiing race, per the BBC.
From start to finish, the race reportedly lasted nearly one hour and 16 minutes. Skiers braved 1.4-degrees Fahrenheit and 40 mph winds, which made it feel like -26 degrees.
"It was one of the worst competitions I've been in," Lindholm said. "It was just about battling through."
After the race — the athlete's final competition at his first Olympics — Lindholm used a heat pack to help thaw out the affected area, but his recovery proved challenging.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
"When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable," he explained, according to Reuters.
The situation could have been much worse, however, as the course had been reduced from 50km to 30km over concerns about the harsh weather in Zhangjiakou, China, Sky News reported.
Lindholm finished in 28th place, while Russian Alexander Bolshunov won the race.
This isn't Lindholm's first time suffering from a frozen penis — he faced a similar situation during a race in Finland last year, Reuters reported.
In another incident at the Olympics, Lindholm's fellow Finnish skier Jon Sallinen accidentally slammed into a cameraman during the men's Freeski halfpipe qualifying event on Thursday.