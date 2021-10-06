The event will take place on Nov. 26 at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka Will Face Off in Another The Match This Black Friday

Get your popcorn ready!

The PGA Tour announced this week that feuding golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will face each other for the next edition of The Match airing Nov. 26, aka Black Friday, on TNT from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

DeChambeau and Koepka have been the talk of the golf world this year ever since their personal rivalry took center stage on social media in May after cameras caught Koepka's annoyed reaction to DeChambeau appearing behind him during an interview.

Koepka and DeChambeau will be the first golfers to play one-on-one for The Match.

After the announcement, the athletes (naturally) took to social media to react.

"Finally what the world has been waiting to see," DeChambeau wrote in a tweet.

"So does this mean we're having 'Friendsgiving,' " Koepka, 31, added on Twitter.

November's event will be the first iteration of The Match since Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in July. Rodgers was joined by DeChambeau, while Brady partnered with PGA winner Phil Mickelson.

In July, Koepka spoke out about the origin of his simmering feud with 28-year-old DeChambeau, which he said began in 2019.

That year, Koepka appeared to criticize DeChambeau for playing slowly during the PGA Tour, going as far as calling his performance "embarrassing," according to Golf.com. DeChambeau later confronted Koepka's caddie, Ricky Elliott, about the comments.

"He walked up to Ricky and said 'You tell your man if he's got something to say, say it to myself,' " Koepka said, according to Yahoo! Sports. "I thought that was ironic because he went straight to Ricky."

"Ricky told me when I came out," he added. "I hit a few putts and then just walked right over to [DeChambeau]. We had a conversation."

Things heated up again after DeChambeau poked fun at Koepka appearing nude in ESPN's "The Body Issue."

"We both agreed we'd leave each other out of it and wouldn't mention each other, just kind of let it die off," Koepka explained to reporters. "So then he was playing video games online or whatever and brought my name up and said a few things [about Koepka appearing in The Body Issue], so now it's fair game."