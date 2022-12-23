FIFA Investigating How Salt Bae Celebrated With Lionel Messi at 2022 World Cup Final

The Turkish restaurateur mingled with Argentinian players including Lionel Messi, following their World Cup win on Sunday, and even kissed the trophy

By
Published on December 23, 2022 10:52 AM
salt bae, Nusret Gökçe
Photo: Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty

World soccer's governing body FIFA is investigating how Salt Bae gained unauthorized access to the 2022 World Cup final pitch and mingled with celebrating players including Lionel Messi.

The Turkish restaurateur — real name Nusret Gökçe — was widely photographed in the throng of celebrating Argentina players and dignitaries after their penalty shootout victory over France on Sunday — even kissing the World Cup trophy, which FIFA calls a "priceless icon" that "can only be touched and held by a very select group of people."

"Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail Stadium on Dec. 18," the world soccer body told the Associated Press Thursday. "The appropriate internal action will be taken."

The 39-year-old former butcher, who gained Internet fame for both his good looks and salting skills, owns numerous restaurants around the world, including in Qatar, and had been a frequent VIP guest of FIFA officials, per the AP.

salt bae, Nusret Gökçe
Robert Michael/picture alliance via Getty

Messi, for his part, seemingly wanted no part of any contact with the restaurant owner. On social media, videos from the on-field celebration show Bae trying to touch the iconic Argentinian player's arm, and Messi brushing him off.

Bae's actions have also caught the notice of soccer authorities in the U.S.: The U.S. Open Cup tweeted earlier this week that the restaurateur is no longer welcome at their event in 2023.

"Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final," the organization tweeted.

