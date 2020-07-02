The St. Louis Cardinals will face the Chicago White Sox near the location of the hit 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner

MLB Moving Forward with 'Field of Dreams' Game in Iowa Without the New York Yankees

Despite an ongoing pandemic that has put the MLB season in jeopardy, fans may get a taste of baseball soon enough.

According to the Des Moines Register, the league is moving forward with an Aug. 13 game featuring the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox in Iowa. The matchup will take place near Dyersville diamond, the site of hit 1989 film, Field of Dreams.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Cardinals are stepping in to replace the New York Yankees, who were originally scheduled to play. Due to a shortened season caused by the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent schedule changes, the White Sox versus Yankees matchup was no longer feasible, the newspaper reported.

It will be the first time a professional baseball game is played at the Field of Dreams site, which has remained a popular tourist attraction over the 30 years since the film's release. The league originally announced plans for the game in August 2019.

The movie starred Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella, a corn farmer who builds a baseball field on his land after hearing the mysterious words “If you build it, he will come.”

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1159453040132415489%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpeople.com%2Fsports%2Fyankees-white-sox-to-play-at-field-of-dreams-site%2F

In their original announcement for the game, the MLB tweeted a clip from Field of Dreams that was replaced with footage of Yankees player Aaron Judge running onto a rendering of the field.

“Hey, is this heaven?” Judge asks.

“No, it’s Iowa,” Costner responds, in one of the film’s most iconic lines.

That month, the league started construction on a temporary ballpark on the site, which would overlook the movie location and seat 8,000 people.

"We hope to have the option to play," an MLB representative told ESPN of their plans for this year's game. "Construction is continuing and we are following all CDC and state protocols regarding recommended safety practices, including social distancing, washing hands, and temperature checks before arriving to the site."

It's possible the Field of Dreams game will be played without fans, the outlet added.

RELATED VIDEO: Eli Manning Retires from NFL, Ending 16-Season Career with the New York Giants