The iconic site of 1989's classic sports movie will soon be the subject of a multi-million-dollar revamp

Field of Dreams Movie Site Plans Major Revamp to Complex After Success of MLB Game

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas and Go The Distance LLC unveiled plans on Thursday for the Dyersville, Iowa, site where 1989's Field of Dreams was filmed. The famous location will soon be home to a brand-new complex for young athletes.

According to the Des Moines Register, plans for the site from its new owners include building youth baseball and softball fields, dormitories, and a hotel, among other additions. Funding for the project comes from a private investment of $80 million.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The site is owned by Go The Distance Baseball LLC and managed by Thomas. According to Sportico, county records show that Thomas' LLC paid $3.4 million for the iconic site in September 2021.

In a statement to the Register, Thomas said, "I am grateful for all that the game of baseball gave me throughout my career."

The MLB legend added, "And now I am proud and excited to lead a team that is building opportunities for players, fans, and families to enjoy our national pastime and for teams to train and compete."

The site hosted the most-watched regular-season MLB game in 16 years when the New York Yankees played the Chicago White Sox in April 2021, USA Today reported. The game was the first regular-season game to be played in Iowa.

Actor Kevin Costner — who starred in Field of Dreams — was in attendance for the record-breaking event in 2021, as well as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

field of dreams The field in Dyersville, Iowa | Credit: Pat Benic/UPI/Shutterstock

Thomas also hopes the MLB will continue to return to the Dyersville field, especially after improvements are hopefully completed by the end of 2023.